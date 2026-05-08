OutboardListings.com Expands to Full-Service Marine Marketplace With Boats, Motors, Trailers, Stern Drives & Dealer API

Dealer API Network Built to Move Inventory Outboard Listings

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxy1Media LLC today announced a major expansion of OutboardListings.com from an outboard-motor-focused classifieds platform to a full-service marine marketplace covering boats, motors, trailers, stern drives, inboard/outboard performance packages, and complete boat–motor–trailer combos. The company simultaneously launched its Dealer API Network, giving marine dealerships real-time inventory tools including REST API integration, DMS sync, CSV bulk upload, and a managed dealer dashboard.

BEYOND OUTBOARDS

The expansion introduces six listing categories under the new Marine Industry Listings hub:

• Outboard Motors — 13,100+ verified engine models across 30+ brands, AI-identified from a single photo.

• Boats — Center consoles, bass boats, pontoons, bay boats, skiffs, deck boats, and all hull types.

• Trailers — Single-axle, tandem, aluminum, galvanized, roller, and bunk trailers listed standalone or bundled.

• Boat–Motor–Trailer Combos — Complete packages displayed as a single listing with hull specs, engine details, and trailer information.

• Stern Drives & I/O Packages — MerCruiser 4.3L–8.2L, Volvo Penta Aquamatic, Ilmor MV8 with One Drive, and all compatible drive units.

• Performance Packages — Mercury Racing Dual Calibration 1550/1350, 700 SCI, 520/565 with Bravo XR Sport Master, and other high-performance builds.

DEALER API NETWORK

The Dealer API Network provides marine dealerships with three inventory upload methods:

• REST API with DMS Sync — Real-time inventory push from Lightspeed DMS, ZiiDMS, BiT DMS, IDS (Astra G2), DealerSocket, Winboats, DealerRock, or custom in-house systems. Listings deactivate automatically when a unit sells.

• CSV Bulk Upload — Spreadsheet import with automatic duplicate detection based on external ID or make/model/year matching.

• Manual Dashboard Entry — AI scanner, voice-to-listing, or standard form entry for individual units.

Dealer plans start at $299/month (Dealer Starter, up to 25 listings) with Dealer Pro ($599/month, 100 listings, API access, priority search placement) and Dealer Enterprise ($999/month, unlimited listings, custom storefront, webhooks, multi-location support, dedicated account manager). No setup fees. Month-to-month. No long-term contracts.

AI-POWERED LISTING TOOLS

The platform’s AI engine scanner identifies outboard motors from a single photograph, cross-referencing a database of 13,100+ verified engine models to auto-fill make, model, year, horsepower, displacement, stroke type, and weight. Voice-to-listing allows sellers to dictate their entire listing by speaking. Both tools are available to private sellers and dealer accounts.

PLATFORM AT A GLANCE

• 13,100+ verified engine models across 30+ brands

• 13,800+ marine parts in the parts marketplace

• 27,000+ marine directory listings across 50 states and 50+ categories

• AI engine scanner, voice-to-listing, SMS price-drop alerts

• Dealer API network with DMS sync and bulk upload

• eBay co-branding for simultaneous cross-platform listings

• Community forums, events calendar, and marine media hub

ABOUT OUTBOARDLISTINGS.COM

OutboardListings.com ( https://outboardlistings.com ) is an AI-powered marine classifieds and services platform operated by Proxy1Media LLC. The platform provides listing tools for boats, motors, trailers, stern drives, and performance packages; a dealer API network; a 13,800+ part marketplace; a 27,000+ business marine directory; community forums; an events calendar; and advertising for marine businesses.

LINKS:

Marine Industry Listings: https://outboardlistings.com/marine-industry-listings

Dealer Network & API Tools: https://outboardlistings.com/dealer-network

Apply for Dealer Access: https://outboardlistings.com/dealer-network/apply

eBay Co-Branding: https://outboardlistings.com/ebay-co-branding

AI Engine Scanner: https://outboardlistings.com/detect

Blog Post: https://outboardlistings.com/blog/full-service-marine-marketplace-boats-motors-trailers-dealer-api-2026

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