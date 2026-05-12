Dessn raises $6m to bring designers and PMs into production

Dessn, the AI design-in-production platform, has raised $6m led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Betaworks, N49P, and other leading funds.

I've tried Cursor, Lovable, v0, Claude Code. Dessn is the only platform where it feels like it matches the speed of thought.” — Ajayan, Staff Product Designer at Color

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessn, the AI design-in-production platform, today announced $6m in funding led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Betaworks, N49P, and other leading funds.

Founded in 2024 by Gabriella Hachem and Nim Cheema, Dessn lets designers and PMs prototype directly inside their company's real codebase, components, and design system, with zero technical setup. Teams at Color, Wispr, and Mercury already use Dessn in production, with some users spending more than five hours a day in the product.

"The best product founders are overly technical and bold. They build products that let users express themselves in the ways they actually want to work. They design without constraints and push the limits of what is possible today so they will be first tomorrow. We are proud to partner with Gabriella and Nim in their mission to reinvent product building," said Pietro Bezza, Managing Partner at Connect Ventures.

Dessn began with the conviction that the pains in product teams are rooted in a source of truth problem:

- Designers and PMs live in mocks, docs, and screenshots.

- Developers live in code.

- Users live in production.

The gap is where most product teams lose time, fidelity, and good ideas.

Historically, the only way to access production was to know how to code, set up a local environment, and interact with the product through a developer's interface. Dessn flips the model. Instead of starting in a design tool and trying to translate back into code, Dessn starts from the codebase and builds a design environment around it.

Designers and PMs prototype directly against their company's real components, design system, and production context, without ever opening an IDE or running anything locally. Dessn calls this "the localhost problem," and solving it is what separates the product from MCP-style integrations or "upload your design system theme" workarounds.

"I like to think of myself as experienced with different tools like Cursor, Lovable, v0, Claude Code. Dessn is the only one where it feels like it matches the speed of thought," said Ajayan, Staff Product Designer at Color.

"The team and I are really loving Dessn. I feel creative again," said Abigail Augustine, Product Design Lead at Wispr.

The round will fund hires and growth, but the bigger bet is on what comes next.

"LLMs are non-deterministic: the same input can produce many different, valid outputs. That means your product isn't a single fixed thing. It's a space of possibilities. Once Dessn can render your components and design system, every possible version of your product already exists in the model. The job becomes to explore it, which is the most fun part of building," said Gabriella Hachem, co-CEO and co-founder of Dessn.

Product demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.