TAIWAN, May 8 - President Lai welcomes President Santiago Peña Palacios of Republic of Paraguay with military honors

On the morning of May 8, President Lai Ching-te welcomed President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay with full military honors. In remarks, President Lai stated that this marks President Peña's fourth visit to Taiwan, underscoring the stability and depth of the two countries' friendship. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Paraguay will continue to support each other internationally, shine brightly together, and promote mutual and global prosperity and development.

The welcome ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Lai and President Peña each delivered remarks after a 21-gun salute, the playing of the two countries' national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to welcome the delegation led by President Peña today with full military honors. This is President Peña's fourth visit, which not only demonstrates his high regard for Taiwan, but also underscores the stability and depth of our diplomatic friendship. On behalf of all our citizens, I would like to convey our warmest welcome and sincerest gratitude.

Taiwan and Paraguay are partners who uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. In the nearly 70 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries, in addition to maintaining a spirit of mutual assistance and trust, we have worked together to address all manner of challenges. We have also continuously deepened cooperation in fields such as education, healthcare, the economy, and trade, yielding outstanding results.

I would like to extend special thanks to President Peña and the government of Paraguay. They have long spoken up for Taiwan at international venues, and have firmly supported Taiwan's international participation. We look forward to both countries continuing to support each other internationally, shining brightly together, and promoting mutual and global prosperity and development. I am sure that through President Peña's visit, the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay will further deepen, and our cooperation will grow even closer. I look forward to the upcoming exchanges with our guests, and wish everyone a smooth and successful visit.

President Peña then delivered remarks, first expressing his sincerest gratitude to the government and people of Taiwan for the warm hospitality and grand reception extended to his delegation upon their arrival on this land for which they feel deep affection. He stated that the military ceremony, besides demonstrating diplomatic protocol, also symbolized mutual respect and the firm commitment of both nations to continue deepening our diplomatic ties and cooperative relationship.

President Peña noted that this return visit to Taiwan creates new opportunities for dialogue, cooperation, and forward-looking development for both sides. He emphasized that Paraguay attaches great importance to its deep friendship with Taiwan, and reaffirmed that based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, Paraguay will continue to support Taiwan and promote the continued deepening of our strategic partnership.

President Peña expressed hope that this exchange will serve as a symbol of hope, enduring friendship, and fruitful cooperation between the two nations, benefiting the peoples of both countries for current and future generations.

Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Paraguay Ambassador Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis, and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.

