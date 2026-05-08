OutboardListings.com Expands Marine Directory to 27,000+ Listings With Lifestyle Categories for Boaters

OutboardListings.com is live fully equipped with boating resources, marine listings, and more. Outboard Listings

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxy1Media LLC today announced a major expansion of the Marine Directory on OutboardListings.com (https://outboardlistings.com/directory), growing from approximately 20,000 listings to more than 27,000 verified business listings across 50 US states and over 50 business categories.

BEYOND MARINE SHOPS

The expansion introduces lifestyle categories designed for out-of-town boaters and waterfront travelers who need services beyond traditional marine shops. New categories include:

• Emergency Medical / Walk-In Clinics / ERs (800+ listings)

• Pet Sitting / Boarding (480+ listings)

• Veterinary / Pet Emergency (470+ listings)

• Food Delivery / Local Restaurants (1,290+ listings)

• Waterfront Restaurants (160+ dock-and-dine locations)

• Trailer Repair (310+ listings)

• Roadside / Trailer Assistance (670+ listings)

• Fuel Delivery, Boat Transport, and Public/Transient Docks

These additions are layered on top of the directory’s existing marine categories, which include 11,700+ boat dealers, 810+ marinas, 820+ repair shops, 960+ marine supply stores, 780+ fuel docks, 330+ boat ramps, and more than 30 additional marine business types.

SOLVING A REAL PROBLEM

“Boaters who trailer to unfamiliar lakes or coastal towns need more than a marina finder,” said the OutboardListings.com team. “They need to find decent food near the ramp, a hotel that is not 45 minutes away, a trailer shop when a bearing blows, and a vet if the dog gets sick. No marine directory addresses this. Google does not filter for ‘near a boat ramp.’ We do.”

FOR BUSINESS OWNERS

Business owners can claim their listing for free at https://outboardlistings.com/directory/claim — add photos, hours, and contact information, and upgrade to a Premium profile ($29/month) for priority placement. The directory also offers banner advertising starting at $79/month with geo-targeting by state, city, or zip code.

VOICE SEARCH INTEGRATION

The directory supports voice-activated search, allowing users to speak queries like “fuel dock near Tampa” or “walk-in clinic near Lake of the Ozarks” and see results mapped instantly. Voice search is available on Chrome, Edge, and Safari.

ABOUT OUTBOARDLISTINGS.COM

OutboardListings.com (https://outboardlistings.com) is an AI-powered marine classifieds and services platform operated by Proxy1Media LLC. The platform covers 13,100+ verified engine models, 13,800+ marine parts, a nationwide marine directory with 27,000+ listings, community forums, an events calendar, seller services, and advertising for marine businesses.

LINKS:

Marine Directory: https://outboardlistings.com/directory

Claim Your Business Listing (Free): https://outboardlistings.com/directory/claim

About the Directory: https://outboardlistings.com/directory/about

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.