Bangkok Takes Center Stage as Asia Unites to Redefine the Future of Global Textile & Apparel Sourcing

Special Guests were Mr. Jumnong Nawasmittawong – Thailand Chief, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX); Mr. Suthee Kositwongsakul – Secretary General, National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI); Dr. Chanchai Sirikasemlert – Executive VIP guests included Dr. Jiraporn Viriyathongsakul - Chairwoman, National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI); Mr. Chen Namchaisiri – Chairman, Thai Man-Made Fiber Industries Association (TMFA); Mr. Chalumpon Lotharukpong – Chairman, Thai Garment Leading Industry leaders, associations, manufacturers, exhibitors, and media gathered at the Press Conference of the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel) 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 scheduled to take place from 3 – 5 June 2026 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok.

Bangkok set to Host Asia’s Most Strategic Global Textile & Apparel Sourcing Platform: 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 to Redefine Sourcing in New Supply Chain era

The objective is clear: to strengthen regional trade ties, accelerate collaboration, and shape a more resilient, sustainable global textile ecosystem. ” — S. S. Sarwar, Group CEO - CEMS-Global

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok witnessed a defining moment for the future of global textile and apparel sourcing as industry leaders, associations, manufacturers, exhibitors, and media gathered at the Press Conference of the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel) and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026, held on 6th May 2026 at the Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel in Bangkok, organized by CEMS-Global USA and the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX), scheduled to take place from 3 – 5 June 2026 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok.

The Press Conference welcomed a strong turnout of media representatives and exhibitors, reflecting the growing global momentum behind this landmark sourcing platform that is positioning Thailand at the center of the new global supply chain era.

The distinguished Head Table was graced by Mr. Jumnong Nawasmittawong – Thailand Chief, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX); Mr. Suthee Kositwongsakul – Secretary General, National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI); Dr. Chanchai Sirikasemlert – Executive Director, Thailand Textile Institute (THTI); and Mr. S. S. Sarwar - Group CEO, CEMS-Global USA & Asia-Pacific.

The event was further honored by the presence of esteemed VIP guests from Thailand’s textile and apparel industry, including Dr. Jiraporn Viriyathongsakul - Chairwoman, National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI); Mr. Chen Namchaisiri – Chairman, Thai Man-Made Fiber Industries Association (TMFA); Mr. Chalumpon Lotharukpong – Chairman, Thai Garment Manufacturers Association (TGMA); Mr. Thavorn Kanokvaleewong – Advisor of Thai Garment Manufacturers Association (TGMA); Ms. Araya Likitthanawong – Chairwoman, The Association of Thai Textile Bleaching, Dyeing, Printing, and Finishing Industries (ATDP) and Mr. Setthapong Srisuphonvanij - The Thai Textile Merchants Association (TMA).

As the global textile and apparel industry undergoes unprecedented transformation driven by geopolitics, supply chain diversification, sustainability, and regional collaboration, the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 are set to emerge as one of Asia’s most strategic platforms - bringing together Asian Manufacturers and Global Buyers under one roof in the heart of Asia - Bangkok.

Organized Jointly by CEMS-Global USA and the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX), this landmark platform returns with greater scale, stronger international participation, and a sharper strategic focus - bringing together Asia’s leading manufacturing nations under one roof to meet global sourcing demand.

This edition represents a significant elevation of the platform, with strong global and regional alignment:

• ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) as Co-Organizer

• International Apparel Federation (IAF) – Netherlands as Strategic Partner

• China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Textiles (CCCT) as Partner

• From Thailand: National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI) and Thailand Textile Institute (THTI) as Supporting Organizations, actively mobilizing Thai manufacturers

In addition, the platform is being strengthened by participation and engagement from all AFTEX member associations from 9 ASEAN countries, along with key international industry bodies including the Associations, Chambers of Commerce, and export promotion councils from major Asian textile and apparel manufacturing nations.

The event is designed to connect manufacturers from Asia’s textile powerhouses with regional buyers as well as buyers from Europe, North America, South & Southeast Asia, the Far East, and Australasia, creating a dynamic environment where business conversations translate into contracts. The show is uniquely positioned as the only global sourcing exhibition showcasing 100% Asian manufacturing capacity across the full textile value chain, reinforcing Asia’s role as the world’s manufacturing backbone.

Running alongside the exhibition, the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 will convene industry leaders, policymakers, global brands, and sourcing experts to address the most critical issues shaping the industry, including Supply chain resilience and diversification, Sustainability, compliance, and ESG transformation, Trade policy shifts, and global market access and Digitalization, AI, and smart manufacturing

The Summit is positioned as a thought-leadership platform to define the future of global sourcing, complementing the exhibition’s strong commercial focus.

The Global Sourcing Summit 2026 will convene global leaders to define the future of sourcing - and we are pleased to share that apart from the International Apparel Federation (IAF) as a Strategic Partner, the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) based in Brussels has also confirmed its presence, further reinforcing the Summit’s global relevance and stature.

This convergence of stakeholders is transforming the Show and Summit into a truly pan-Asian, globally relevant sourcing ecosystem - bringing together Asian manufacturers, exporters, regional and global buyers, policymakers, and industry leaders under one integrated platform.

The choice of Bangkok is both strategic and symbolic. As a neutral, well-connected, and infrastructure-rich hub, Thailand offers unparalleled access to the rapidly expanding manufacturing ecosystems of South and Southeast Asia (ASEAN).

With global supply chains being redrawn, Bangkok is emerging as a central node for multi-country sourcing, trade facilitation, and regional collaboration - a positioning further reinforced by this landmark event.

The 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 is designed not just as a marketplace - but as a catalyst for long-term industry transformation, bringing together manufacturers, Regional Asian, Global buyers and sourcing offices , Trade bodies and industry associations, Policymakers and institutional stakeholders

The objective is clear: to strengthen regional trade ties, accelerate collaboration, and shape a more resilient, sustainable global textile ecosystem.

With strong international participation, strategic partnerships, and growing global attention, the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 is poised to become:

• Asia’s most strategic sourcing exhibition

• A central marketplace for multi-country sourcing

• A global meeting point for the textile and apparel value chain

As the industry navigates one of its most transformative phases, this platform stands as a timely and powerful response to the evolving needs of global sourcing.

This initiative goes beyond an exhibition - it is a strategic movement to position Bangkok and ASEAN at the center of global sourcing. We are confident that this edition will lay a strong and lasting foundation for an even more powerful platform in the years ahead.

Our collective vision is clear and ambitious: to firmly establish ASEAN as a premier global sourcing hub for the textile and apparel industry, where Asian manufacturing strength meets global demand under one unified, powerful marketplace.

Promo of 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel)

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