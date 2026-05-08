Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Clayton Youth Enrichment Approve Merger to benefit North Texas Youth

Kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County Girls at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Clayton Youth Enrichment approved a merger to expand and strengthen youth services across North Texas.

This merger builds on our strengths and decades of experience to better serve the growing needs of children and families while expanding impact through shared best practices.” — Daphne Barlow, CEO & President of BGCGTC

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (BGCGTC) and Clayton Youth Enrichment (CYE) announced today that their respective Boards have officially approved a merger , marking a significant step toward ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of school-based and out-of-school resources for children and teens across North Texas. When finalized, the merger will build upon more than 150 years of collective service and offer significant cost savings through shared resources, creating more opportunities to meet the growing needs of youth and families in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.Daphne Barlow, CEO and President of BGCGTC, will lead the combined organization, which will operate under Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. With approval from both boards secured, efforts will now focus on the work of integrating the two organizations ahead of an anticipated summer 2026 merger finalization. Barlow said the nonprofits sought to honor their individual legacies and rich histories by securing a strong plan for the future.“This merger is about more than combining two organizations—it’s about building upon our individual strengths and leveraging decades of experience and best practices to ensure that we continue to serve the ever-increasing needs of children and families,” Barlow said. “Mergers are a powerful strategy for strengthening organizations by combining resources and increasing diversification of revenue. When two entities come together, they are able to streamline management operations, such as administration and programming, which can significantly lower overall expenses.”“This is an exciting and defining moment for our community,” added Cara Walker, Clayton board chair. “By approving this merger, our two organizations demonstrate a shared commitment to meeting the needs of area youth.”North Texas continues to experience rapid population growth, with one in ten American children now living in Texas, and one in six Texas children residing in North Texas. This brings increased demand for quality childcare, academic support, and youth development services.“This merger honors the legacy and impact of Clayton Youth Enrichment and demonstrates how we are living the mission of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Ty Stimpson, BGCGTC Board of Governors chair and former Club Kid.“By coming together, we are building an organization that will be stronger and more resilient, ”added Clayton CEO Jason Ray. “It is a testament to both organizations that we are focused on finding a way to continue to serve our future generations.”The two nonprofits will continue to operate as usual until the merger is finalized, at which time additional details about the combined structure and integration plans will be made available.About Clayton Youth EnrichmentFounded in 1975, Clayton Youth Enrichment is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has created generations of ‘Clayton Kids’ whose success is felt by families, business leaders, and educators across North Texas and beyond. Clayton provides safe and enriching after-school programs across Tarrant County which help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. claytonyouth.orgAbout Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant CountyFounded in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County is the oldest and largest Boys & Girls Club organization in Texas, serving youth ages 6 to 18 across Tarrant, Denton, and Hill counties. Operating 22 locations, BGCGTC provides high-impact programs in academics, leadership, workforce readiness, college access, gang intervention, music and arts, and alcohol and drug prevention. Last year, BGCGTC served more than 88,000 young people. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information, go to www.bgcgtc.org

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