Curio Counselling Expands Clinical Team to Meet Rising Demand for Mental Health Services in Calgary

Calgary-based therapy practice now offers in-person and virtual counselling across Alberta with 14+ registered psychologists and certified counsellors.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio Counselling, a leading Calgary mental health practice, today announced the expansion of its clinical team and service offerings in response to growing demand for accessible, evidence-based therapy across Alberta. Located at 1414 8 St SW in Calgary's Beltline district, Curio Counselling now provides in-person therapy at its downtown office and virtual sessions to clients throughout the province.Founded by Meg Lindemulder, Canadian Certified Counsellor and Counselling Therapist, Curio Counselling Calgary has grown to a team of more than 14 registered psychologists, provisional psychologists, and certified counsellors — each holding a Master of Counselling degree from an accredited university and registered with governing bodies including the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP), the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA), and the Association of Counselling Therapy of Alberta (ACTA)."Mental health support shouldn't feel inaccessible or impersonal," said Meg Lindemulder, Founder and Clinical Director of Curio Counselling. "We built Curio so Calgarians can find a therapist who genuinely fits — not just one who happens to be available. Every client starts with a free 20-minute consultation, because therapeutic fit is the strongest predictor of meaningful change."Comprehensive Therapy Services for Calgary and AlbertaCurio Counselling offers a full spectrum of evidence-based and trauma-informed therapy services, including:Individual Counselling — Support for adults navigating anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, grief, and life transitionsCouples and Relationship Therapy — Communication, intimacy, and connection support for partnersFamily Counselling — Therapy for families navigating change, conflict, or transitionChild and Youth Counselling — Specialized therapy for clients ages 4–17Play Therapy and Art Therapy — Expressive modalities for children and adultsGroup Therapy and Workshops — Facilitated peer support and skills-based programsThe practice's clinicians specialize in modalities including EMDR, Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Internal Family Systems (Parts Work), Polyvagal Theory, Sandtray Therapy, and Attachment-Based Therapy.Addressing Underserved Areas of Mental HealthCurio's expanded team brings specialized training in areas often underserved in traditional counselling settings, including religious and spiritual trauma, late-diagnosis ADHD, sexual concerns, first responder support, high-performance athlete mental health (Game Plan), and self-harm recovery."We're seeing a real shift in who's reaching out for therapy and what they're bringing to the room," Lindemulder added. "More adults are being diagnosed with ADHD later in life.More people are processing religious trauma. More first responders are recognizing the toll of their work. Our team has trained specifically to meet those moments."Free 20-Minute ConsultationsCurio Counselling continues to offer a free, no-obligation 20-minute phone or video consultation with any of its therapists, allowing prospective clients to assess fit before booking a paid session. Hourly rates range from $185 (Canadian Certified Counsellors) to $220 (Registered Psychologists), with limited sliding scale availability for clients with financial constraints.About Curio Counselling Curio Counselling Calgary is a Calgary-based therapy practice providing in-person counselling at 1414 8 St SW and virtual therapy across Alberta. The practice serves individuals, couples, families, children, and youth through evidence-based, trauma-informed, and holistic approaches. Curio is a fully inclusive practice that welcomes clients of all races, gender identities, sexual orientations, abilities, faiths, and cultural backgrounds.For more information, visit https://curiocounselling.ca/

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