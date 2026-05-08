Goodguys Crowns their First ‘Top 12 of the Year’ with the 2026 Meguiar’s West Coast d’Elegance Award

Congratulations to Dennis Troggio and his ’55 VW Karmann Ghia built by Type One Restorations for being named the Goodguys 2026 Meguiar’s West Coast d’Elegance Winner! Congratulations to Dennis Troggio and his ’55 VW Karmann Ghia built by Type One Restorations.

Congratulations to Dennis Troggio and his ’55 VW Karmann Ghia built by Type One Restorations for being named the Goodguys 2026 Meguiar’s West Coast d’Elegance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned its first “Top 12 of the Year” winner by naming Dennis Troggio and his 1955 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia as their 2026 Meguair’s West Coast d’Elegance winner during their 25th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection. This coveted award goes to a vehicle originally produced before 1966 and has been built to exude sophisticated styling, excellence in build quality, and overall elegance.This marks the first ever import to score a Top 12 of the Year presented by BASF title at Goodguys and as you can see, thanks to the styling refinements, subtle body modifications, and incredible attention to details, the title of West Coast d’Elegance defines this custom Karmann Ghia. The car oozes vintage West Coast VW combined with Italian styling influences, and of course it’s German heritage, all wrapped up with a hot rodding attitude.Troggio understands the dedication, vision and the talent required to see a project of this magnitude to completion which is why he partnered with Buddy Hale and his talented team at Type One Restorations in Tempe, Arizona. The two had worked together on a previous project and shared the vision and ultimate goal of the Ghia.The team started with a fairly solid Ghia with plans to retain the original form though there are loads of subtle refinements throughout. The fenders have been restyled with the headlamps slightly resculpted, the quarters were widened and stretched to accept wider wheels, the doors were reskinned, and the body lines extended. Everything was sharpened, massaged and what wasn’t painted was chromed or polished.The interior follows suit with stitch work by the team at Recovery Room Interiors. Everything inside has been custom machined from the pedals to the pulls, matching the engine compartment work in form, fitment, and function. Even the trunk, accessible with the twist of a modified emblem, features incredible workmanship.The engine is a beautifully detailed 2.3L air cooled engine that pumps out about 245 horsepower with another 50 thanks to a shot of nitrous oxide. Four 51mm carbs flow air and fuel through a set of 3D printed intake runners and the engine is surrounded by custom panels, tubing, and even custom fasteners.Congratulations to Dennis Troggio and the team at Type One Restorations for being named the Goodguys 2026 Meguair’s West Coast d’Elegance with his stunning 1955 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.The Meguiar’s Street Rod d’Elegance Award is just one of the Goodguys “Top 12” of the Year awards presented by BASF. Eleven more vehicles will be added to the Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year” list including the Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of Year which will be awarded on May 16th during the Goodguys 1st Legends of Hot Rodding in Nashville, May 15 & 16.

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