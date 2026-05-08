DOJO DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT MARKS 10 YEARS AS RALEIGH'S PREMIER WEB DESIGN AND SEO AGENCY FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Raleigh-Based Digital Agency Celebrates a Decade of Helping Triangle-Area Small Businesses Dominate Local Search and Grow Online

Technology changes quickly, but our commitment to helping businesses grow online has never changed. We’re grateful to celebrate this milestone with our clients and community.” — Sammy Habta, CEO of Dojo Design and Development

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dojo Design & Development, a full-service web design and SEO agency headquartered at 5636 Thea Ln, Raleigh, NC, today announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary serving small businesses across Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wendell, Zebulon, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the greater Triangle region. Over the past decade, Dojo has earned its reputation as the go-to web design and digital marketing partner for entrepreneurs and local business owners across Wake County and North Carolina.Since its founding, Dojo Design & Development has helped hundreds of small businesses establish a powerful, professional online presence from custom website design built around real keyword research, to ongoing SEO services that move rankings and generate qualified leads month after month."Our mission is simple we help small businesses grow online," said Sammy Habta, CEO of Dojo Design & Development. "Every business, no matter its size, deserves a website that builds credibility and attracts more customers. Whether you're running a home services company in Garner, a professional services firm in Cary, or launching a startup near Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, we make that possible through strategic design, real keyword research, and a team that treats your business like our own."ROOTED ACROSS THE TRIANGLE FROM APEX TO ZEBULONDojo Design & Development has built deep roots across every corner of the Triangle, working with plumbers, contractors, law firms, healthcare providers, and specialty trade businesses throughout the region.In Cary, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and a hub of Research Triangle Park commerce, Dojo has helped businesses compete for high-intent local search traffic. In Apex proudly known as "The Peak of Good Living" the agency has partnered with local businesses looking to stand out in one of NC's most desirable communities. In Morrisville, home to RDU Airport and major employers like Lenovo and ranked among the best suburbs in the nation, Dojo has helped tech-adjacent businesses build credible digital presences. In Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina, two of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, Dojo has helped entrepreneurs capture search traffic in markets where demand is outpacing online supply. In Garner an All-America City just 10 minutes from downtown Raleigh and in Wake Forest, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wendell, and Zebulon, Dojo has brought enterprise-quality web design and SEO to businesses that previously had no path to compete online.ONE FLAT PRICE. REAL RESULTS. NO SURPRISES.Dojo's signature done-for-you online presence package is priced at a flat $800 per month and includes custom website design, hosting, security, monthly SEO-optimized content, ongoing keyword research and site optimization, performance reporting, and a single dedicated point of contact. No templates. No AI-generated filler. No mystery pricing.The results speak for themselves. Client GetProSource, a Raleigh-area home services company, grew from zero to 4,800 monthly organic visitors, earned 140+ top-10 keyword rankings on Google, and scaled from 3 to 47 qualified leads per month all within six months of partnering with Dojo.CELEBRATING 10 YEARS AND LOOKING AHEADAs Dojo Design & Development enters its second decade, the agency remains committed to serving as the Triangle's most trusted web design and small business SEO partner from downtown Raleigh to every fast-growing suburb across Wake County. To celebrate the 10-year milestone, Dojo is offering complimentary strategy calls and free SEO audits to small businesses throughout the region.To book a free strategy call or claim a free SEO audit, visit dojoitsolutions.com or call (919) 522-4958.ABOUT DOJO DESIGN & DEVELOPMENTDojo Design & Development is a Raleigh, NC-based web design and SEO agency specializing in done-for-you online presence solutions for small businesses. Founded over 10 years ago and headquartered at 5636 Thea Ln, Raleigh, NC 27606, Dojo serves clients throughout the Triangle including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wendell, Zebulon, Durham, and Chapel Hill with custom website design, monthly SEO content, keyword research, and performance reporting for one flat monthly rate.Website: dojoitsolutions.com | Email: sammy@dojoitsolutions.com | Phone: (919) 522-4958LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/dojodesignanddevelopment | Instagram: @dojo.dev

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