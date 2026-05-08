About You Family Medicine Opens New Midtown Atlanta Location

About You Family Medicine expands to Midtown Atlanta, offering membership-based direct primary care with longer visits and transparent pricing.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About You Family Medicine Celebrates Grand Opening of New Midtown Atlanta LocationDirect Primary Care Leader Expands Footprint to Bring Transparent, Membership-Based Healthcare to the Heart of AtlantaFollowing its official grand opening on March 16th, About You Family Medicine is proud to announce the successful launch of its newest location in Midtown Atlanta. Situated at 741 Piedmont Avenue NE, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the practice as it extends its mission of providing affordable, high-quality, and personalized primary care in Midtown to one of the city’s most vibrant communities. By operating under the Direct Primary Care model, the Midtown office offers patients a refreshing alternative to traditional insurance-based medicine, focusing instead on the direct relationship between the physician and the individual. Patients interested in joining the new location can reach the Midtown office directly at 770-648-3462.The Midtown facility joins a growing network of About You Family Medicine locations, which includes established practices in Smyrna and Roswell. Each location is dedicated to eliminating the administrative burdens and hidden costs often associated with modern healthcare through a specific direct primary care membership . Members at the new Midtown site will benefit from the same signature services that have defined the practice since its inception, including unlimited office visits, unhurried appointments lasting up to ninety minutes, and direct after-hours access to their care team via phone or text."Opening our doors in Midtown is a dream realized for our team and a testament to the community's desire for a better way to experience healthcare," said Dr. Brian Sanders, founder of About You Family Medicine. "We founded this practice on the belief that doctors should work for their patients, not for insurance companies. By expanding our footprint from Smyrna and Roswell into the heart of Atlanta, we are making it easier for more families and small business owners to access comprehensive primary care, longevity programs, and specialized wellness services without the stress of co-pays or surprise billing."Dr. Sanders, a board-certified family physician and graduate of the Wake Forest School of Medicine, established About You Family Medicine to combat provider burnout and restore the patient-doctor bond. His vision for the practice incorporates evidence-based medicine with transparent pricing and shared decision-making. Beyond standard primary care, the new Midtown location offers specialized services such as medical weight loss, hair restoration, and certified physicals for immigration and sports. The practice also remains a dedicated provider of LGBTQ-friendly healthcare, offering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the community.In addition to individual and family memberships, the Midtown location is actively partnering with local small businesses to provide employer-sponsored healthcare solutions. These programs allow business owners to offer their employees premium medical access at a predictable monthly cost, often resulting in higher employee satisfaction and reduced overall healthcare expenditures. As the Midtown office begins its first full week of operations, About You Family Medicine invites the community to discover a healthcare model that truly puts the patient first.About About You Family MedicineAbout You Family Medicine is a premier Direct Primary Care practice with locations in Smyrna, Roswell, and Midtown Atlanta. Founded by Dr. Brian Sanders, the practice provides comprehensive primary care, preventive medicine, and specialized wellness services through an affordable monthly membership. By bypassing the traditional insurance model, About You Family Medicine offers patients transparent pricing, longer appointments, and a deeply personalized approach to health and longevity. For more information, please visit www.aboutyoufamilymedicine.com Media Contact:Dr. Brian SandersFounder of About You Family Medicineaboutyoufamilymedicine@gmail.com770-648-3462

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