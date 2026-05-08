Avascular Necrosis Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Avascular Necrosis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The avascular necrosis market has been experiencing substantial growth recently, driven by various medical and lifestyle factors. As awareness and diagnostic capabilities improve, this sector is set to witness continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping the future of avascular necrosis treatment.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Avascular Necrosis Market

The avascular necrosis market is projected to increase from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $0.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth over the past years has largely been fueled by factors such as trauma-related bone injuries, excessive steroid use, alcohol abuse, delayed diagnosis, and the rise in orthopedic surgeries. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong upward trend, reaching $1.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. Key contributors to future growth include the adoption of advanced imaging techniques, ongoing research in regenerative medicine, an aging global population, increased sports-related injuries, and innovations in orthopedic treatments. Emerging trends during the forecast period point to greater utilization of early diagnostic imaging, more widespread use of joint-preserving therapy, the rise of minimally invasive surgical methods, expanded physical rehabilitation programs, and a stronger focus on early-stage intervention.

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Understanding Avascular Necrosis and Its Impact

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a condition characterized by the death of bone tissue due to insufficient blood supply. When blood flow to a bone is either blocked or significantly reduced, bone cells begin to die, which ultimately causes the bone structure to weaken and collapse, leading to joint damage. This condition often stems from trauma, long-term corticosteroid use, excessive alcohol consumption, or other specific medical disorders.

Key Factors Contributing to Market Expansion: Growth in Joint Replacement Surgeries

One of the primary forces driving the avascular necrosis market is the rising number of knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries. These procedures, aimed at replacing damaged joints to alleviate pain, are increasingly common due to the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis—a condition that causes severe joint pain and mobility problems, often necessitating surgical intervention. Avascular necrosis itself plays a significant role in this demand since it leads to bone deterioration and joint collapse. For instance, in November 2024, the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) reported that over 4 million hip and knee arthroplasty surgeries were documented in the U.S. in 2023, which is an 18% rise compared to 2022. This surge in joint replacement surgeries is therefore a major factor propelling market growth.

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Increasing Healthcare Spending as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Another important driver for the avascular necrosis market is the rise in healthcare expenditure, which improves access to diagnostics and treatments. Healthcare expenditure includes the overall spending on medical services, therapies, and products within a healthcare system or population. This spending has been climbing due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, which demand ongoing care, frequent hospital visits, and costly medications. Enhanced healthcare funding allows for timely diagnosis, advanced treatment modalities, and surgical interventions, all of which help manage avascular necrosis more effectively and improve patient outcomes. For example, in April 2025, the American Medical Association reported that health spending in the United States rose by 7.5% in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita—surpassing the 4.6% growth seen in 2022. Such increases in healthcare investment are bolstering the avascular necrosis market.

Regional Market Overview: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In terms of regional market dynamics, North America held the largest share of the avascular necrosis market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market study covers key geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed perspective on global market trends.

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