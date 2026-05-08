The Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2026 and 2030, $104.57 billion by 2030.

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The Business Research Company’s Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The autoimmune monoclonal antibody market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by advances in biologic treatments and growing awareness of autoimmune diseases. As these therapies become more precise and accessible, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, influenced by innovations and increasing adoption worldwide. Here is an overview of the current market size, key growth drivers, regional performance, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibody Market

The autoimmune monoclonal antibody market has shown robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $70.86 billion in 2025 to $76.6 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, approvals of biologic drugs, expansion of hospital infusion centers, management of chronic inflammation, and the development of specialty clinics.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $104.57 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 8.1%. Key contributors to this future growth include advancements in precision immunology, increasing uptake of biosimilars, development of long-acting antibodies, wider use of outpatient biologic administration, and personalized therapies for autoimmune conditions. Trends anticipated to influence the market include a surge in targeted biologic treatments, growth of fully human antibody development, expanded usage in chronic autoimmune illnesses, a preference for subcutaneous administration, and a focus on long-term disease management.

Understanding Autoimmune Monoclonal Antibodies and Their Role

Autoimmune monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-engineered proteins that specifically target parts of the immune system involved in autoimmune disorders. They work by regulating or blocking the inappropriate immune responses that cause the body to attack its own tissues. Their primary function is to reduce inflammation and prevent tissue damage, allowing normal physiological processes to continue with minimal disruption.

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Rising Demand for Biologics as a Major Growth Catalyst

The surge in demand for biologic therapies is a primary factor propelling the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market forward. Biologics, which are medical products derived from living organisms or their components, have become vital in treating complex diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions, where conventional treatments may fall short. Autoimmune monoclonal antibodies enhance these biologic treatments by offering targeted immune system modulation, reducing the reliance on broad-spectrum immunosuppressants. This targeted approach improves patient outcomes and lowers side effects.

An example of this trend is seen in June 2024 when Cardinal Health Inc., a US healthcare company, reported that 40 biosimilar products received FDA approval in 2023, with 25 already commercially available in the US market. This increase from 33 biosimilars in 2022 highlights the growing acceptance of biologics, which is directly fueling the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market’s expansion.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the autoimmune monoclonal antibody market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on industry trends and opportunities.

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