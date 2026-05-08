Omaha Street Traffic Signal and Roadway Lighting Modification Project to Begin in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 8, 2026

Contact:

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Monday, May 18, 2026, work is scheduled to begin on a traffic signal and roadway lighting modification project along Omaha Street between West Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Rapid City. Work on the project includes upgrades to roadway lighting and traffic signal heads.

When work occurs within the intersections, operations will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. (MT). During those hours, the intersections will operate as an all-way stop-controlled intersections and will return to normal signalized operation when work is not taking place. Roadway lighting work outside of the intersections may occur between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (MT) and will require single lane closures.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly stopping traffic, lane closures, construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone, and workers adjacent to moving traffic. The traveling public is asked to use caution and reduce speeds through the work area.

The prime contractor for this $523,000 project is Muth Electric, Inc., of Mitchell, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, July 31, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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