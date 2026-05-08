Attorney General Ken Paxton has released the following statement following the investiture of Justices Kyle Hawkins and James Sullivan as justices on the Texas Supreme Court.

“I’d like to congratulate Kyle Hawkins and James Sullivan on their investiture as justices on the Texas Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am proud to have worked with both of them. Kyle Hawkins previously served honorably as Solicitor General in my office, where I saw his diligence and commitment to Texas firsthand. James Sullivan previously served as an Assistant Solicitor General, and in his role as General Counsel to Governor Abbott, he continued to assist my office in litigating against the Biden administration. I know both Justice Hawkins and Justice Sullivan will continue to serve Texans well, defend the Constitution, and uphold the rule of law.”