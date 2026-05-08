Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va., -- Air Combat Command recently announced the 2026Outstanding Airmen of the Year command-level winners. These Airmen were recognized fortheir outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service in support ofACC mission objectives.

The 2026 ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners are:

Airman: SrA James P. Shivery, 9 AF, Shaw Air Force Base

Noncommissioned Officer: TSgt Marc Rouisse G. Quijano, 355 SFS, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base

Senior Noncommissioned Officer: MSgt Catherine L. Young, 4 SFS, Seymour Johnson Air

Force Base

First Sergeant: MSgt Anastacia K. Schroeder, 9AF, Al Udeid Air Base

Company Grade Officer: Capt Samer H. Sholi, 94 FS, Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Field Grade Officer: Maj Alexander J. Trembly, 53 FS, Shaw Air Force Base

Civilian (Category I): Ms. Madison T. Mc Cormick, 325 CS, Tyndall Air Force Base

Civilian (Category II): Ms. Pamela S. Bloomer, 609 ACOMS, Shaw Air Force Base

Civilian (Category III): Mr. Trebor J. Boynton, 513 EWS, Eglin Air Force Base