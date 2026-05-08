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Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va., -- Air Combat Command recently announced the 2026
Outstanding Airmen of the Year command-level winners. These Airmen were recognized for
their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service in support of
ACC mission objectives.

The 2026 ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners are:

Airman: SrA James P. Shivery, 9 AF, Shaw Air Force Base

Noncommissioned Officer: TSgt Marc Rouisse G. Quijano, 355 SFS, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base

Senior Noncommissioned Officer: MSgt Catherine L. Young, 4 SFS, Seymour Johnson Air
Force Base

First Sergeant: MSgt Anastacia K. Schroeder, 9AF, Al Udeid Air Base

Company Grade Officer: Capt Samer H. Sholi, 94 FS, Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Field Grade Officer: Maj Alexander J. Trembly, 53 FS, Shaw Air Force Base

Civilian (Category I): Ms. Madison T. Mc Cormick, 325 CS, Tyndall Air Force Base

Civilian (Category II): Ms. Pamela S. Bloomer, 609 ACOMS, Shaw Air Force Base

Civilian (Category III): Mr. Trebor J. Boynton, 513 EWS, Eglin Air Force Base

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Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

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