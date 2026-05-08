1st Armored Division vehicles, equipment rolling in to support Cadet Summer Training

FORT KNOX, Ky. — There are certain tale-tell signs each year that summertime is coming to Fort Knox – one of first being the entrance of vehicles and equipment on installation railheads in preparation for Cadet Summer Training.

This year’s vehicles started rolling into Fort Knox on May 5, including a familiar addition to the landscape: five M1 Abrams tanks. They belong to 1st Armored Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas, some of whose are here to provide logistics and support to CST.

Cadet Summer Training prepares the next generation of Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets who will further the leadership, strength and readiness of tomorrow’s U.S. Army.

Fort Knox hosts more than 7,000 cadets attending Basic and Advanced Camps and Cadet Professional Development Training each year. The installation also welcomes their families and friends during family days and graduations.

The 1st AD Soldiers are tasked to U.S. Army Cadet Command to ensure all cadets have what they need to succeed. Once CST is complete, the troops will remain at Fort Knox to spend time maintaining proficiency and lethality in armored skills.

When that happens, 120-milimeter booms will once again roll across the Central Kentucky hills – for a limited time only. More to follow ...