2026 Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Sept. 19 -A Celebration of S.T.E.A.M. Innovation

Moose takes the Merrimack Plunge at Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Creativity is key to get through the Maddening Mud Pit Lobster on the boat ramp into the Merrimack River

Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race Transforms a 200-Year-Old Mill Town into the Grand Prix of Human-Powered Machines

A kinetic sculpture race is a platform for adults to have fun, demonstrating to younger generations that it’s possible to pursue your passions and still feel like a kid sometimes.” — Bianca Mauro, Race Producer

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 19, the Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race (LKSR) will transform the historic city of Lowell , Massachusetts, into a thrilling Grand Prix site showcasing human-powered machines. This free, day-long event promises a family-friendly atmosphere filled with whimsy and excitement for participants and spectators alike.Kinetic sculptures are innovative, human-powered vehicles crafted from both new and repurposed materials, racing over a diverse 10k course that includes cobblestone streets, waterways, mud pits, and vibrant neighborhoods of Lowell. Now in its 9th year, the LKSR continues to attract teams and creative minds from near and far.“Many people are unfamiliar with the concept of a kinetic sculpture race,” said race producer Bianca Mauro. “We like to describe it as a platform for adults to have fun, demonstrating to younger generations that it’s possible to pursue your passions and still feel like a kid sometimes.”The Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race inspires artists, engineers, performers, and visionaries by promoting the integration of S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), fostering disruptive innovation, and encouraging physical activity.“The roots of kinetic sculpture racing date back to 1969, when two retired engineers modified their kids’ tricycles and started racing them in a cul-de-sac in California,” Mauro explained. “Today, people of all ages come together to tackle the challenges presented by our carefully designed obstacle course, fostering collaboration and creativity.”This year's course features thrilling challenges such as Bone-Shaker Alley (cobblestoned Middle St), the Maddening Mud Pit, and the Merrimack Plunge—a dip into the Merrimack River. Thousands of enthusiastic spectators are expected to cheer for participants along the route.Race Director Michael Roundy remarked, “Cities with a rich tapestry of artists, engineers, and creative thinkers are ideal for hosting races like this. As Lowell celebrates its bicentennial, we honor our industrial roots while embracing a vibrant community of engineers and artists. Their creativity fuels this race and embodies the spirit of innovation.”Registration is now open through August 31 at LowellKinetic.com.For the 2026 event, LKSR is partnering with the Greater Lowell Boys and Girls Club, which will benefit from net merchandise sales. The race, unique in New England, welcomes participants of all ages and collaborates with local schools, after-school programs, artists, engineers, and bike enthusiasts—anyone with a spark of creativity and a sense of adventure.The Race receives major support from Nancy L. Donahue, the Revolutionary Valley Regional Tourism Council, The Markley Group LLC, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, The City of Lowell, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Lowell Cultural Council, Black Dog Design/Build/Remodel, and many other generous sponsors. The Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the Greater Lowell Community Foundation.

2025 Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race

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