Assistant Chief Matthew Aldrich & Chris Cavallo at Pompano Government Building Opiod Emergency Kits Filled with Narcan Narcan Boxes distributed by The Robin Foundation

City of Pompano Beach Announces Installation of 17 Overdose Emergency Cabinets in Partnership with The Robin Foundation

Opioid overdoses are time-sensitive medical emergencies,“By placing Narcan right next to our AEDs, we’re empowering bystanders to save lives in the critical moments when seconds count.”” — Assistant Chief Matthew Aldrich

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue is proud to announce the completion of a 17 cabinet installation program aimed at increasing access to lifesaving Naloxone (Narcan) and harm reduction resources throughout the community. This initiative, spearheaded by Assistant Chief of EMS Matthew Aldrich, was carried out in partnership with The Robin Foundation, a South Florida non profit founded by father daughter team Chris and Cristina Cavallo.The brightly marked Overdose Emergency Cabinets (OECs) are wall mounted boxes that hold Narcan nasal sprays and easy to follow instructions. They are installed alongside existing automated external defibrillator (AED) cabinets throughout Pompano Beach, ensuring that residents have immediate access to opioid overdose reversal tools in the same places they would find lifesaving heart resuscitation equipment. Each cabinet allows members of the public to freely take Narcan along with pamphlets that explain how to recognize an overdose and administer aid.“Opioid overdoses are time-sensitive medical emergencies,” said Assistant Chief Matthew Aldrich. “By placing Narcan right next to our AEDs, we’re empowering bystanders to save lives in the critical moments when seconds count.”The Robin Foundation supplies the cabinets and coordinates community education. The non profit is recognized by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) as an authorized Narcan distributor, and the Foundation receives Narcan at no cost. Since September 2024, the organization has distributed over 23,700 Narcan kits, placing more than 47,000 individual sprays into the hands of community members.“We founded The Robin Foundation to ensure no family experiences the heartbreak ours did,” said Chris Cavallo, who co founded the organization with his daughter Cristina after losing his wife Robin and daughter Stefanie to overdose. “Pompano Beach has embraced the mission. Our partnership demonstrates how local government and community organizations can work together to save lives.”The Pompano Beach project follows the Foundation’s successful collaboration with Hollywood Fire Rescue , where OECs have already been deployed and additional cabinets are scheduled. Both cities report that the program has heightened public awareness about the overdose epidemic and fostered conversations around addiction and recovery. The joint initiative underscores the scalability of the model and aims to inspire neighboring municipalities to adopt similar measures.The Robin Foundation hopes that Pompano’s program will serve as a blueprint for other South Florida communities.Interested communities can contact The Robin Foundation at info@robinfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship, installation logistics, and training opportunities.About The Robin FoundationThe Robin Foundation is a non profit organization based in Davie, Florida, dedicated to preventing opioid overdose deaths through Narcan distribution, overdose prevention education and community partnerships. Founded by Chris Cavallo and his daughter Cristina in memory of Robin and Stefanie Cavallo, the organization provides free Narcan kits through partnerships with DCF and the Florida Department of Health. Since 2024, the Foundation has distributed tens of thousands of Narcan sprays and launched innovative programs like Overdose Emergency Cabinets to expand harm reduction infrastructure.

Hollywood Fire and Rescue in Collaboration with The Robin Foundation to Deploy Overdose Emergency Cabinets

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