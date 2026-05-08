The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biopharmaceuticals Market to USD 8.77 billion by 2030, growth rate of 33.1%.

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The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in biopharmaceuticals is rapidly transforming the pharmaceutical industry by enabling faster drug discovery, development, and delivery. As the technology continues to advance, the market for AI applications in biopharmaceuticals is witnessing significant growth, driven by a variety of factors including increased computational power and growing investments in research and development.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the AI in Biopharmaceuticals Market

The artificial intelligence in biopharmaceuticals market has experienced impressive expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2025 to $2.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. This rapid growth during the historical period is largely due to the early integration of AI in pharmaceutical research, enhanced computational capabilities, increasing funding in biopharmaceutical R&D, the incorporation of omics data, and the rise in cloud-based data storage solutions.

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Forecasted Development and Market Potential of AI in Biopharmaceuticals

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to reach $8.77 billion by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 33.1%. This surge is anticipated as machine learning algorithms become more sophisticated and AI-enabled laboratory equipment becomes more widely adopted. Additional factors contributing to growth include the rise in predictive analytics, the expansion of collaborative AI-biopharma platforms, and government initiatives supporting AI-driven healthcare innovations. Key trends shaping the future landscape include AI-powered drug discovery, predictive analytics for clinical trials, laboratory automation, integration of real-world data, and personalized treatment optimization.

Understanding AI’s Role and Potential in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Artificial intelligence in biopharmaceuticals involves applying diverse AI methodologies to interpret complex biological data, which enhances multiple stages of drug discovery, development, and delivery. This technology promises to revolutionize these processes by speeding up timelines, cutting costs, and improving treatment efficacy and efficiency in the pharmaceutical sector.

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The Rising Impact of Chronic Disease on AI’s Growth in Biopharmaceuticals

One of the primary factors driving the artificial intelligence in biopharmaceuticals market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting conditions usually progress slowly and may affect individuals for years or even a lifetime. Factors such as lifestyle choices, an aging population, genetic factors, and environmental influences contribute to their rise. AI plays a crucial role in managing chronic diseases by analyzing vast and diverse data sets, detecting patterns, and enabling personalized treatment plans. For example, in April 2025, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that in 2023, around 194 million U.S. adults—or 76.4%—had at least one chronic condition. The prevalence was 59.5% among young adults, 78.4% among midlife adults, and 93.0% among older adults. This widespread incidence of chronic illness is a key catalyst for the growing adoption of AI in biopharmaceutical applications.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects for AI in Biopharmaceuticals

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in biopharmaceuticals market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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