Veterans Disability Attorney David W. Magann Comments on $7 Million in VA Grants for Rural Veteran Transportation

Tampa, Florida – On April 10th, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stated that it allocated $7 million in grants to organizations that provide rural transportation to veterans for VA-authorized healthcare appointments. The notice explained that the funding is provided through the Highly Rural Transportation Grants Program, and that eligible organizations must apply by May 5, 2026.

For rural veterans, a lack of transportation can impact more than just their physical and mental health, as missed medical appointments can compromise their disability ratings and other benefits.

How Transportation Connects to Veterans’ Healthcare

Healthcare accessibility is one of the most glaring challenges that rural veterans face. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that roughly one-third of the 8.3 million veterans enrolled in VA health care live in rural areas, and the VA’s Office of Rural Health estimates 2.7 million rural veterans rely on the Veterans Health Administration. More than half of those rural enrollees are 65 or older, an age group with higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and heart conditions that demand consistent follow-up care.

When transportation falls through, so does the medical record that supports a disability claim. A missed compensation and pension exam can trigger a denial. Additionally, gaps in treatment notes can weaken a service-connection argument on appeal.

What the Grant Program Covers

The Highly Rural Transportation Grants Program funds ground-level services rather than infrastructure. Eligible recipients use the awards to provide door-to-door rides for veterans who would otherwise lose access to scheduled care.

Grant funds typically support:

​Vehicle purchases, leases, and maintenance for nonprofit shuttle operations;

Driver income and mileage reimbursement;

Coordination with VA medical centers, Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, and authorized non-VA providers; and

Outreach to enrolled veterans who may not realize the rides are free.

Florida is home to nearly 1.4 million veterans, making it the state with the second-largest veteran population in the country, behind only Texas. Some Florida veterans live in census tracts classified as rural or small-town under the federal Rural-Urban Commuting Areas (RUCA) system, though the majority of Florida veterans reside in the state’s large metropolitan and suburban areas.’

How the Program Ties Into Disability and Survivors’ Claims

Reliable rides do more than get a veteran to the doctor. They protect the medical evidence that the VA uses to grant, increase, or continue a disability rating.

Florida Veterans Disability Attorney David W. Magann noted that consistent treatment records often determine the strength of a claim. He stated that rural veterans who cannot consistently attend medical appointments or therapy sessions can face scrutiny by VA benefit adjudicators.

Moreover, Attorney Magann explained that these issues can arise for those seeking survivors’ benefits. He notes that an attorney involved early in the process can catch documentation gaps and evidentiary problems before they harden into a denial that takes years to undo on appeal.

For more information or to request a consultation, contact the Law Office of David W. Magann in Tampa, FL.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran’s benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

425 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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