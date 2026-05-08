Hazen Law Group’s Marielle F. Hazen to Discuss Elder Law Planning at Unitarian Church of Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Marielle F. Hazen, Esq., CELA, of Hazen Law Group in Harrisburg, PA will speak at the “Aging: The Next Chapter” monthly affinity group discussion at the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg on May 13th. Her portion of the program, “Elder Law: Legal Documents and Considerations Seniors Should Have,” will examine the legal planning that often shapes the final decades of life.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg, 1280 Clover Lane. Organized by the church’s group, the session is intended for older adults, family members, and caregivers who are navigating decisions about health care, finances, and long-term support.

Hazen is a Certified Elder Law Attorney who plans to guide attendees through the key documents that can determine who will make decisions and how those decisions will be carried out if a person becomes ill, disabled, or passes away. Among the topics are powers of attorney, health care directives, wills and trusts, along with the practical questions that arise when those documents are put to use.

“In many families, the legal framework is not in place until a crisis exposes the gaps,” Hazen said in advance of the event. “Having clear, well-drafted documents can reduce conflict, help honor a person’s wishes, and make it easier for loved ones to act when time and health are uncertain.”

The May 13th program is sponsored by the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg as part of its broader effort to support congregants and community members through later-life transitions. Organizers say the series reflects a recognition that aging is not only a personal experience but also a civic and legal one, shaped by policies, courts, and planning decisions made years in advance.

Hazen Law Group’s elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and agri-business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it’s protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332

https://www.hazenlawgroup.com/

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