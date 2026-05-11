DAVE & BUSTER’S KING OF PRUSSIA LAUNCHES FLAG HUNT FOR VIP ACCESS & PRIZES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Find a D&B flag in the community for exclusive early access and a $100 gift card

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports-watching destination for families and friends, kicks off the opening of its newest location in King of Prussia Town Center at 310 Goddard Blvd, Suite 200, with a city-wide flag hunt and exclusive rewards. Five lucky winners who track down Dave & Buster’s hidden flags around King of Prussia will receive an invite to the VIP Preview Party and a $100 gift card.The new 41,589 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub features over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, handcrafted drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar. Guests can eat, drink, play, and celebrate all in one place.Leading up to opening day on Monday, May 25th, the King of Prussia team invites the community to search for the five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags across the area. From Tuesday, May 12, through Saturday, May 16, the brand will release clues daily on www.daveandbusters.com/kingofprussiafindtheflag to hint at each flag location. Each day, one winner who finds a flag will receive a $100 gift card and an invitation to Dave & Buster’s exclusive VIP event for five. This private celebration offers a sneak peek at the brand-new King of Prussia location and a chance to enjoy the fun before it opens to the public.“We can’t wait to spark some friendly competition in King of Prussia before our doors even open,” said General Manager John Corl. “The ‘Find the Flag’ hunt is the perfect way to introduce our brand of high-energy fun to the neighborhood. We’re looking for five sharp-eyed fans to lead the charge into our new space, grab some prizes, and help us kick off what’s going to be the premier spot for play and great food in the community.”Finding a flag entitles the winner to the prize in question, a gift card, and a VIP invite with five guests. Large ticket items are not included. You can only win one flag. Not combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.For more information, daily clues, and full contest details, visit www.daveandbusters.com/kingofprussiafindtheflag About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 244 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 184 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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