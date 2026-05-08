HIP Video Promo Presents: Benzo Trill premieres new music video "Roses" on Music-News.com

Benzo Trill Steps Into the Spotlight With Warm, Romantic Debut Single "Roses"

TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before his newest musical venture even began, Cajun singer-songwriter and actor Benzo Trill had already lived what feels like several lifetimes. From being on track for the Olympics to collaborating with P-Diddy straight out of high school, he has experienced the highs and lows of an extraordinary life from a young age. “It’s a movie,” he explains, “but I never honed in.” Eager to find direction and discipline, he joined the United States Army, where he served diligently until his honorable discharge in December 2025. His triumphs and struggles in the military shaped him into the relentless, focused person he is today, providing him with the clarity and confidence to pursue his long-held musical dreams once and for all.

Guided by a belief in the limitless nature of life, he made the move from his hometown of Port Arthur, TX, to sunny Hollywood, determined not to cut any corners this time around. With a refined vision and a gracious spirit, his step into the spotlight proves it’s never too late to pivot, reinvent, and rise, lighting the path for those still waiting to chase what truly stirs their soul. His debut EP, Chosen One, is where the journey begins: a chance to plant the seed and watch his boundless creativity bloom.

Swirling with easygoing, intoxicating R&B warmth, “Roses” follows a lover oozing with charisma and effortless charm, wooing the object of his affection with the most romantic gesture in the world. For Benzo Trill, leaving a lush bouquet of roses at her door is the ultimate expression of his devotion, a tangible way to celebrate the passion, desire, and joy she has brought into his life. His melodic soundscape floats like a crisp summer breeze, enveloping listeners in a lazy river of sultry sentiment, buoyed by spacious harmonies and a silky smooth delivery that could only come from someone truly struck by Cupid’s arrow. If he could, he would live in this feeling forever, losing himself to her mind, body, and soul, flaws and all. It may not be perfect, but it’s perfect to him. Each note soothes like a steady reassurance, as if to say: I’m here, I love you, and you’ll never have to worry again.

Rather than diving headfirst into a romantic affair, the “Roses” music video opens by flashing back to Benzo Trill’s military career, juxtaposing the young, untested man who first enlisted—and quickly found himself in trouble—with the strong, unflinching man who eventually left that world behind for good. As tears roll down his cheeks, the scene gives way to a luxurious paradise drenched in a fitting red palette, brought to life alongside visionary director Josh Jones. At the center stands Benzo Trill, alluring and poised, dressed in his finest, with his beloved bearded dragon Lizzy by his side and a red leather Bentley convertible blanketed in velvety petals. Coming into his own as a performer and a dancer, he commands the frame effortlessly, drawing viewers into the heat of the moment with every glide, slide, and swoop. As the tension builds and snapshots of the romance unfold like frames of film, the chemistry between him and his lover reaches a boil. At last, he makes his move, sweeping her up and carrying her off into the night.

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