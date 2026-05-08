Invasive Beetle That Has Killed Hundreds of Millions of Ash Trees Is Now Spreading Into New U.S. Regions

Emerald Ash Borer

We have to be aware of "Tree Blindness" — the human tendency to overlook trees until they are gone.” — Kenny Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive beetle responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of ash trees across North America, is actively spreading into new regions — including Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and communities throughout Minnesota. As the insect’s range expands, tree care professionals and municipal foresters are raising alarms about the pace of infestation and the limited window for effective intervention.“Most people have no idea the Emerald Ash Borer is even in their area until their tree is dead or dying,” said Kenny Anderson, founder of Save The Ash Tree Co. “EAB works under the bark for years while the tree slowly loses its ability to move water and nutrients. By the time the canopy starts thinning, the window to act may be very short — or already closed.” Signs of Emerald Ash Borer InfestationThe signs of Emerald Ash Borer damage are frequently missed until infestation is severe. Common indicators include canopy dieback beginning at the top of the tree, increased woodpecker activity on the trunk, vertical bark splits, D-shaped exit holes approximately 1/8 inch in diameter, and S-shaped feeding galleries visible beneath peeling bark. Many property owners discover the problem only during routine trimming — or after the tree has already died.Ash trees are among the most common species in U.S. urban canopies, yet many property owners are unaware they have one. Researchers have documented what they describe as “tree blindness” — a tendency among residents to overlook trees until removal crews arrive. Ash trees can be identified by their opposite, compound leaves, diamond-patterned bark, and distinctive paddle-shaped seeds.Ash Tree Treatment: Timing Determines OutcomeAsh tree treatment via trunk injection has demonstrated strong efficacy when applied before infestation is advanced. The method delivers insecticide directly into the tree’s vascular system, requiring no spraying and posing minimal risk to surrounding plants, pollinators, or people. Trees that are already heavily infested or in significant decline may be beyond the point where treatment is effective.The cost of treatment is substantially lower than tree removal, which municipalities and property owners face when ash trees are lost. A single large ash can cost several thousand dollars to remove.Save The Ash Tree Co. is now accepting service inquiries in Texas (Dallas–Fort Worth metro), Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas City, and additional Minnesota markets. The company serves residential, commercial, and municipal clients.About Save The Ash Tree Co.Save The Ash Tree Co. is a specialty tree injection company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, dedicated exclusively to protecting ash trees from the Emerald Ash Borer. The company serves residential, commercial, and municipal clients and is expanding nationally to meet the growing threat of EAB across new regions. The company focuses exclusively on trunk injection — a targeted delivery method that introduces proven insecticide chemistry directly into the tree’s vascular system, without aerial spraying or broad environmental exposure.

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