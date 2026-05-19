Understand Tech Launches the AI Application Factory: Apps, Builder, and the Appliance They Run On

On-premise AI ecosystem: apps for technical and regulated industries, a no-code app builder for the rest, and a secured NVIDIA GB10 appliance to plug in.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Understand Tech is launching a new kind of enterprise AI: a complete on-premise ecosystem of secure, purpose-built AI applications, a no-code App Builder to create more, and a secure appliance the customer installs inside their own network. The customer owns the appliance. The customer owns the apps. The data never leaves the building.Already in production at large and medium enterprises, the platform is built for the two enterprise segments where data control is not a preference but a constraint: 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, semiconductors, standards bodies, and IoT OEMs, where domain knowledge is the competitive edge; and 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, accounting firms, HR teams, legal practices, and advisory networks, where sensitive client data cannot be sent to public AI services.𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗜 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗮 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗯𝗼𝘁ChatGPT changed the conversation about AI inside the enterprise. Employees use it, leadership wants more of it, and demand has shifted from "𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘈𝘐" to "𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘈𝘐, 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬." Building tailored AI applications with consulting firms is expensive, slow, and hard to maintain. Building them with internal teams is rarely scalable and cost effective. Sending sensitive data to a public model is, for many enterprises, simply not an option."Our customers love AI, but they don't want one more chat window," 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗡𝗮𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝗸, founder of Understand Tech. "They want applications, powered by AI, that fit how their teams actually work, that they own and control, and that measurably lift productivity across every function. They realize that building those applications with consultants or internal squads is not working: too expensive, too brittle, and not scalable. We built the AI Application Factory and App Builder so any enterprise can ship an AI-powered application for any function, on infrastructure they control, without standing up an ML team to do it."𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: 𝗔𝗜-𝗜𝗻-𝗮-𝗕𝗼𝘅, 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗚𝗕𝟭𝟬At the core of the launch is AI-In-a-Box : Understand Tech's full stack, air gapped - applications, no-code builder, RAG, model orchestration, agents, and workflows - delivered as a secure appliance powered by NVIDIA GB10 and installed inside the customer's own network. No outbound calls. No cloud dependency.The appliance comes with bundled applications. New applications are built on the same appliance. Every prompt, every document, every model call stays within the four walls of the enterprise. For a French accounting cooperative handling tax records, for a semiconductor company guarding next-generation IP, or for a standards body protecting regulatory authority. This is not a feature, it is the only deployment model that meets the requirement.For customers who do not need the appliance, Understand Tech also offers SaaS and customer-managed VPC deployments. The platform, the apps, and the builder are identical. The only variable is the form factor.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻The Understand Tech’s marketplace includes applications in two categories.𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 turns 400-page specifications into structured, traceable, automation-ready test assets - minutes instead of weeks. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 lets engineering teams ask their standards library a question and get an answer with a citation, surfacing contradictions and compliance gaps that human teams take weeks to find. Sales Enablement Portal turns a semiconductor company's full product catalog into an instant-answer layer for any FAE, anywhere (coming out soon). The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵 and 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽s support the broader engineering, certification, and quality workflows that surround them.𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴. The 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗟𝗟𝗠 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺, 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀, and 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗦𝗩 give accounting firms, HR teams, legal practices, and advisory networks AI that works directly with their sensitive documents - payroll records, client files, contracts, regulatory submissions - without any of those files leaving the customer's environment.𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿: 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺For everything the marketplace does not yet cover, the 𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿, launching today, turns a plain-language description into a working AI application in minutes. No code. No ML team. No consulting engagement.Customers describe what the application does, what knowledge it draws on, how it behaves, and who it serves. App Builder generates a live, working app, refinable through conversation, with hot-reloading previews and one-click version restore. It runs on the same RAG, agents, security, and deployment stack that powers the marketplace applications. When a use case works, the customer packages it. The project becomes an asset. The asset becomes an application the customer owns.𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 is one of three paths to production, alongside the Apps Marketplace for out-of-the-box applications and REST APIs with Python and TypeScript SDKs for developers embedding Understand Tech as the AI backend inside their own products.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵Understand Tech is the AI Application Factory for industries where data control, domain precision, and technical depth matter. The platform combines a catalog of ready-made AI applications, a no-code builder to create more, and a secure on-premise appliance - AI-In-a-Box, powered by NVIDIA GB10 - that runs the entire ecosystem inside the customer's own network.Learn more: https://understand.tech/product/platform Watch the launch video: https://youtu.be/ljOxBQhd07U Contact: contact@understand.tech

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