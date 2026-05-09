Albaraka Market and Grill Celebrates 20 Years of Authentic Halal Mediterranean Food in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh's Most Beloved Halal Restaurant and Middle Eastern Market Marks Two Decades of Serving the Triangle Community with Fresh, Authentic Flavors

This milestone celebrates more than our business. It celebrates the community, friendships, and memories built around our food over the past 20 years.” — Sammy Habta Founder of Albaraka Market and Grill

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albaraka Market and Grill, Raleigh's premier halal Mediterranean restaurant and Middle Eastern grocery market, is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering authentic, fresh, and unforgettable flavors to the Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill Triangle community. Since first opening its doors in 2006, Albaraka has grown from a neighborhood gem into one of the most trusted names in halal dining and Middle Eastern cuisine in North Carolina A Legacy of Halal Excellence in the Heart of RaleighFor two decades, Albaraka Market and Grill has been the go-to destination for halal food in Raleigh, NC . Known for its slow-roasted shawarma, char-grilled kebabs, fluffy rice plates, and freshly baked bread, Albaraka brings the rich culinary traditions of the Mediterranean and Middle East to the Triangle. Every dish is prepared with hand-selected, certified halal ingredients because quality, faith, and flavor are never compromised."Twenty years ago, we had one simple promise: serve our community the kind of real, honest food that feeds both the body and the soul," said the owners of Albaraka Market and Grill. "Raleigh has embraced us like family, and this milestone belongs to every customer who has walked through our doors."More Than a Restaurant A True Middle Eastern Market and Community HubAlbaraka Market and Grill is unique in the Triangle for combining a full-service halal restaurant with a well-stocked Middle Eastern grocery market under one roof. Customers can enjoy freshly grilled Mediterranean plates and authentic Arabic dishes, then browse imported spices, halal meats, specialty pantry items, and hard-to-find ingredients from across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. For the diverse and growing Muslim community in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and the broader Triangle region, Albaraka has long been an indispensable cultural and culinary cornerstone.Signature Menu Highlights: The Best Halal Food in Raleigh, NCAlbaraka's menu is a celebration of authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking. Fan-favorite dishes that have kept customers coming back for 20 years include:• Chicken and Lamb Shawarma — slow-roasted on a vertical rotisserie, sliced to order, served with garlic sauce and freshly baked bread• Grilled Kebabs — seasoned ground beef and chicken skewers, fire-grilled and served with fragrant saffron rice• Mediterranean Rice Plates — generous portions of spiced rice, slow-cooked proteins, and house-made sauces• Falafel and Hummus — made fresh daily from traditional recipes• Combo Platters — a Raleigh local favorite, offering unbeatable value and variety• Fresh Baked Pita and Middle Eastern Breads — baked in-house for an authentic experienceServing the Raleigh–Durham–Triangle Region for 20 Years and CountingOver the past two decades, Raleigh and the broader Triangle area have experienced remarkable population growth, with a thriving and diverse community calling the region home. Albaraka Market and Grill has grown alongside this community welcoming new neighbors, feeding families, hosting post-Friday prayer gatherings, and catering events across Wake County and beyond. Whether you're a long-time Raleigh resident, a student at NC State, Duke, or UNC, or a newcomer looking for the best halal restaurant near you, Albaraka is your home away from home.The restaurant's reputation for consistently fresh, certified halal ingredients, fast and friendly service, and a welcoming family atmosphere has earned it top ratings and loyal customers across Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Chapel Hill, Apex, and Garner.Celebrating 20 Years: An Invitation to the Raleigh CommunityTo mark this milestone, Albaraka Market and Grill invites the entire Raleigh–Triangle community to celebrate two decades of authentic Mediterranean flavors, halal excellence, and community spirit. Stop in to enjoy a fresh plate, explore the market, and be part of the Albaraka story. Special anniversary promotions and featured items will be available follow Albaraka on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.About Albaraka Market and GrillAlbaraka Market and Grill is a family-owned halal Mediterranean restaurant and Middle Eastern grocery market located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 2006, Albaraka has served the Triangle community for 20 years with certified halal meats, authentic grilled cuisine, shawarma, kebabs, and a full selection of imported Middle Eastern pantry staples. Beloved by locals as Raleigh's best halal food destination, Albaraka is committed to quality, freshness, and community for the next 20 years and beyond. For dine-in, takeout, and catering inquiries, visit us in Raleigh or follow us on social media.Media ContactAlbaraka Market and GrillRaleigh, North CarolinaPhone: (919) 833-5988Instagram / Facebook: @AlbarakaMarketGrill

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