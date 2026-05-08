RJ Starr Releases New Book on Human Disconnection, Polarization, and the Collapse of Meaning

Book cover for Structural Failure: The Architecture of Human Disconnection by RJ Starr, published by Depthmark Press, 2026

Why are people angry, isolated and divided? RJ Starr argues the answer is structural, not personal, in this rigorous psychological theory of modern breakdown.

We keep treating disconnection as a personal problem. It is not. It is a structural condition, and until we address it at that level, nothing we do about polarization, loneliness, or anger will hold.” — RJ Starr

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Structural Failure : The Architecture of Human Disconnection," a new work by RJ Starr , theorist and professor of theoretical and integrative psychology, is now available from Depthmark Press. Published in 2026, the book advances a structural psychological account of disconnection: not as a relational failure or a symptom of individual temperament, but as a systemic condition emerging from the organized breakdown of psychological life across emotional, identity, and meaning dimensions. Drawing on Psychological Architecture , the integrative framework he conceived and developed over more than twenty years, Starr examines the conditions under which human beings lose coherent connection to themselves, to others, and to the institutions and shared structures that organize collective meaning.The book addresses emotional fragmentation, identity rigidity, loneliness, social alienation, ideological entrenchment, performative culture, and the erosion of shared meaning across communities and institutions. Starr argues that these are not unrelated trends but interrelated expressions of the same underlying structural failure: one that follows from identifiable patterns in how emotional systems are organized, how identity is formed and defended, and how meaning structures cohere or collapse under pressure. The work also examines the collapse of institutional trust, situating social distrust not merely as a political condition but as a reflection of deeper failures in how institutions organize and communicate meaning, with direct consequences for individual psychological coherence.The urgency of the subject is difficult to overstate. Loneliness has reached levels that major health organizations now classify as a public health crisis. Political polarization has hardened into something that resembles psychological entrenchment more than policy disagreement. Anger and incivility have become default registers of public discourse, while the interior conditions driving them go largely unexamined. Trust in institutions, from government and media to education and organized religion, has collapsed across generations. Starr's argument is that these are not separate problems requiring separate solutions. They are surface expressions of the same structural failure operating across different domains of human life: emotional, identity-based, and meaning-related. A culture that cannot address the architecture of that failure will continue producing its symptoms indefinitely.The structural framework underlying the work is Psychological Architecture, a formally developed integrative system organizing human psychological life across four interacting domains: Mind, Emotion, Identity, and Meaning (profrjstarr.com/psychological-architecture). Structural Failure extends this framework into the domain of social, cultural, and institutional life, examining what happens when those structures are systematically compromised. The book is formally grounded in the Psychological Architecture system while remaining accessible to readers who engage it as a standalone inquiry into psychological theory, identity, and the conditions of meaning.About the AuthorRJ Starr is a theorist and professor of theoretical and integrative psychology whose work examines the structural organization of human experience across mind, emotion, identity, and meaning. His broader inquiry is organized within Psychological Architecture, a formally developed integrative framework representing nearly three decades of sustained study and psychological scholarship, developed across monographs, peer-reviewed citations, and a long-form body of theoretical and applied work. He writes and publishes independently under Depthmark Press.About Depthmark PressDepthmark Press is an independent publishing imprint devoted to theoretical and integrative psychology and serious long-form nonfiction. Its catalog includes formal theoretical writing, applied psychological scholarship, and works written for informed general readers with serious intellectual interests. Further information is available at depthmark.com.Publication DetailsTitle: "Structural Failure: The Architecture of Human Disconnection"Author: RJ StarrPublisher: Depthmark PressPublication Year: 2026Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9996293-8-8Availability: Available through major online booksellersBook Page: profrjstarr.com/structural-failurePublisher Website: profrjstarr.com

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