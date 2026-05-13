JAN-PRO of Memphis and Jackson Spotlights Indoor Air Quality as Spring Pollen Peaks Across Tennessee Workplaces

JAN-PRO of Memphis and the Mid South helps local offices breathe easier through spring pollen season with disinfecting protocols designed for high-traffic commercial spaces.

Commercial cleaning protocols and HEPA-filtered equipment can cut indoor allergen exposure in workplaces during Tennessee's peak pollen weeks.

Cleaning protocols that work fine in the winter are often not enough during peak pollen season. The vacuums, filters, and surface protocols matter more than most facility managers realize.” — Jason Pierami, Owner, JAN-PRO of Memphis & The Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring tree and grass pollen reach seasonal peaks across Tennessee, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Memphis and Jackson is drawing attention to a workplace factor often overlooked during allergy season: indoor air quality and the role disciplined commercial cleaning plays in keeping employees healthy and productive.Pollen from oak, pine, maple, and birch trees typically peaks across the eastern United States in late April, followed by Bermuda grass and other grass pollen through May and early summer. For employers in Memphis, Jackson, and surrounding communities, the seasonal surge often translates into measurable workplace impact — increased absenteeism, reduced concentration, and complaints about air quality from employees and visitors."Pollen does not stop at the front door. It rides in on shoes, clothing, deliveries, and ventilation systems, and it settles onto every surface inside a building," said Jason Pierami, Owner of JAN-PRO of Memphis and Jackson. "Cleaning protocols that work fine in the winter are often not enough during peak pollen season. The vacuums, filters, and surface protocols matter more than most facility managers realize."The Tennessee-based commercial cleaning provider operates from offices in Memphis at 7970 Courtyard Plaza and in Jackson at 199 Carriage House Drive, supporting businesses across both metropolitan areas since 1998. The company serves offices, medical facilities, schools, warehouses, distribution centers, and retail spaces throughout Memphis, Germantown, Bartlett, Collierville, Arlington, Lakeland, Southaven, Horn Lake, Jackson, and the surrounding region.According to the company, several elements of its standard service protocol are specifically designed to reduce indoor allergen load. HEPA-filtered vacuums capture fine particles that conventional vacuums recirculate back into the air. Color-coded microfiber cloths trap dust and pollen rather than redistributing it. Floor care across carpet, tile, and hardwood is calibrated to remove tracked-in pollen rather than spread it. The proprietary EnviroShield electrostatic disinfection system extends coverage to high-touch surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.The company delivers commercial cleaning in Memphis through its JAN-PRO Signature Clean system, a standardized methodology supported by a 50-point inspection checklist and the JAN-PRO Tracker System, which document service quality and provide accountability across every account.For office tenants and property managers, the company offers customized office cleaning services in Memphis built around each client's schedule, traffic patterns, and indoor air quality concerns. The same standardized methodology supports commercial cleaning in Jackson, TN , where the company serves businesses across Madison County and surrounding areas."The goal during pollen season is not to react to complaints. It is to make sure complaints never start," the spokesperson added. "That comes down to consistency, the right equipment, and a documented inspection process. Any cleaning company can show up. The question is whether the work that happens after they leave actually changes the air your employees are breathing."The company also notes that allergy season is not the only driver of indoor air quality issues. Construction dust, HVAC turnover at the start of cooling season, and the seasonal increase in foot traffic during late spring all contribute to particulate buildup in commercial spaces. Each JAN-PRO franchisee completes a structured certification program before being assigned to client accounts. Franchisees are uniformed, bonded, and insured, and operate under regional management support that ensures continuity of service.The company reports a 98 percent client retention rate across its Tennessee service area, a metric leadership attributes to its emphasis on accountability rather than price competition.JAN-PRO of Memphis and Jackson encourages local facility managers, business owners, and property administrators to use the current allergy season as a prompt to review their cleaning arrangements, request walkthrough assessments, and benchmark service standards against industry best practices.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Memphis and JacksonJAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting of Memphis and Jackson is a leading commercial cleaning and disinfecting provider serving businesses across the Memphis metropolitan area and the Jackson, TN region. The company delivers customized cleaning programs through certified franchisees using the JAN-PRO Signature Clean system, the EnviroShield disinfection process, and a documented inspection methodology. The Memphis office is located at 7970 Courtyard Plaza, Memphis, TN 38119, and the Jackson office is located at 199 Carriage House Drive, Jackson, TN 38305. The company supports offices, medical facilities, schools, retail establishments, warehouses, and industrial sites throughout the region.For more information or to request a free walkthrough estimate in the Memphis area, visit https://jan-pro.com/memphis/ or call (901) 683-4900. For service in Jackson and the surrounding region, call (731) 868-7730.

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