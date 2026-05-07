Volunteers Needed for the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board

May 7, 2026 – The El Paso County Board of Commissioners announces vacancies on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board.

The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the CSBG program in El Paso County and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on how best to utilize CSBG funding to serve low-income residents of El Paso County.

The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.

Board meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September, and December on the 2nd Friday of the month from 2:00-3:30 PM. Meetings are currently being held over an online platform.

The CSBG Advisory Board is currently seeking three new members.

Two ‘Low-Income’ sector: These members are representatives of low-income individuals and families in El Paso County and shall be able to actively participate in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of programs funded through the El Paso County CSBG program

One ‘Public Elected Official’ sector: These members are elected/public officials, holding office on the date of selection, or their representative. Examples of elected officials and/or their offices might include, but are not limited to, board of county commissioners. School boards, sheriff’s office, town council, and other local offices as appropriate.

Both elected and appointed public officials selected to serve on the board must have either executive government responsibilities, or responsibilities which require them to be involved with poverty-related matters. Each public official may choose one representative to serve on the board, full-time on their behalf. This member need not be a public official themselves, but they assume the elected (or appointed) official’s seat on the board.

The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at: https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer

Send completed applications to:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: BCA

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

volunteer@elpasoco.com

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www.ElPasoCo.com