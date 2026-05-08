NUVINI GROUP’S CHIEF AI OFFICER PHOEBE WANG SELECTED AS SPEAKER AT SUPERRETURN CFO/COO NORTH AMERICA IN CHICAGO

Nuvini CAIO to Engage with Leading Private Capital Leaders at Premier C-Suite Conference

NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI), an American technology holding company focused on acquiring and scaling industrial and software businesses, today announced that Chief AI Officer Phoebe Wang has been selected as a speaker at SuperReturn CFO/COO North America, one of the most prominent private capital conferences in North America.Ms. Wang has been invited to speak at SuperReturn CFO/COO North America, taking place May 12–14, 2026, at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. SuperReturn CFO/COO North America is the definitive gathering for private capital C-suite leaders, bringing together over 350 senior finance, operations, and technology executives from leading global firms. Ms. Wang’s participation underscores Nuvini’s growing presence in conversations at the intersection of artificial intelligence and private capital.“Phoebe’s selection as a speaker at SuperReturn CFO/COO North America for two panel discussions reflects the depth of expertise she brings to Nuvini and to the broader dialogue on AI strategy and technology infrastructure,” said Pierre Schurmann, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvini Group. “This engagement is a testament to the quality of our team and to Nuvini’s expanding profile among institutional investors and technology leaders across North America.”As CAIO of Nuvini Group, Ms. Wang leads the company’s artificial intelligence strategy and investments, driving the integration of AI capabilities across its portfolio of companies in North and South America. Prior to joining Nuvini, she held senior roles at Amazon, where she developed deep expertise in AI, cloud infrastructure, data centers, and enterprise technology.About Nuvini Group LimitedNuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) is a Latin American technology holding company that acquires, integrates, and scales industrial and software businesses. Nuvini targets companies with strong recurring revenue, high retention rates, and meaningful market positions within their respective verticals. For more information, please visit www.nuvini.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Nuvini undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.Investor Relations Contact:Sofia Toledoir@nuvini.co

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