31 FW Airmen launch food pantry to support military families

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing gave back to the community through a new food pantry program that was launched on May 4 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, to support service members and families facing food insecurity and financial hardship.

The food pantry was developed after Airmen recognized the challenges many military families experienced during the recent government shutdown. Concerns raised through leadership channels inspired members of the 606th Air Control Squadron to create a long-term resource for the Aviano community. The pantry is open to all service members and their families, reinforcing the program’s goal of providing accessible support to anyone in need across the wing.

“I remember times when I was an Airman it was pretty difficult to make ends meet,” explained Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th ACS plans and programs non commissioned officer in charge. “And I thought, if I could've been there for myself it would've been a game changer.”

Located inside the chapel on the first floor of the MENSA building, the pantry will provide non-perishable food items, basic supplies and other necessities for service members and their dependents. Organizers are working towards eventually operating the pantry 24 hours a day to ensure members can access resources whenever needed.

The initiative was made possible through cooperation between volunteers, first sergeants and Airmen across the wing. Volunteers worked together to organize donations, prepare the space and establish a sustainable system to assist Airmen and families long term.

“The idea is to keep this program open forever,” explained 31st Comptroller Squadron 1st Sgt. Gerald Creech. “Every single base should have a food pantry or something similar to it.”

Organizers say one of the primary goals of the pantry is creating an environment where members feel comfortable seeking help when needed. By providing a reliable and no judgement resource, volunteers hope to strengthen the sense of community across the wing.

“I hope people feel safe coming here,” explained Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th ACS squadron plans and programs supervisor. “They know why they are here and they feel welcomed.”

The pantry reflects the Air Force’s focus on resiliency, readiness and caring for Airmen and families both on and off duty. Organizers hope the program will continue growing through volunteer efforts and community support while serving as a dependable resource for the Wyvern community.