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Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Hit And Run Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CHEVY CHASE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Montgomery County and seeking public assistance.

The victim has not yet been positively identified. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Investigators await autopsy results by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, east of Connecticut Avenue, for the report of a crash. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorist from a work van parked on the left shoulder of the inner loop, attempted to cross the travel lanes of the outer loop. Police believe he had a gas can with him when he was struck by oncoming traffic. 

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not remain at the scene. The driver of a second vehicle that also struck the pedestrian did remain at the scene.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the driver and vehicle that fled the scene.  The vehicle is described as a silver or gray sedan with heavy front-end damage.  Callers with relevant information are urged to contact police at the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

Maryland State Police from the Rockville Barrack responded to the scene along with troopers from the College Park Barrack.  Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department also assisted on scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. Lanes were closed for nearly six hours for the crash investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

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Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Hit And Run Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

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