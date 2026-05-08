Influential Women Highlights Sara Margit Wallace: Chemistry Stockroom and Safety Technician at UND

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Scientific Curiosity, Leadership, and Advocacy to Create Safer and More Inclusive Learning EnvironmentsGrand Forks, North Dakota — Sara Margit Wallace is a dedicated science professional whose work in laboratory safety, research, and education reflects a deep commitment to curiosity, responsibility, and service. As a Chemistry Stockroom and Safety Technician at the University of North Dakota, Sara plays a critical role in maintaining safe and effective laboratory environments for faculty, staff, and students. Her responsibilities include overseeing laboratory safety operations, managing hazardous and standard chemical inventories, coordinating proper waste disposal, advising on safety compliance, and supporting instructional activities across the department.Known for her meticulous attention to detail and collaborative leadership style, Sara supervises student employees while ensuring that safety remains a foundational component of scientific learning. Each semester, she helps support laboratory safety operations for nearly 1,500 students, reinforcing the importance of responsible laboratory practices while creating environments where education and discovery can thrive together.Sara earned her Master of Science in Biology from the University of North Dakota in 2025, building upon her undergraduate studies in Biological Sciences at Adrian College. Throughout her academic and professional journey, she has participated in a variety of hands-on research initiatives that strengthened both her technical expertise and passion for scientific inquiry.Her research experience includes studying microbial communities associated with Megachilidae bees as well as conducting watershed ecosystem analysis. Through these projects, Sara developed advanced skills in DNA analysis, laboratory procedures, environmental research, and field-based scientific methodologies. Her work reflects a strong interest in connecting scientific research with practical applications that benefit both education and the broader scientific community.In addition to her technical and research accomplishments, Sara has developed a reputation for mentorship and collaboration. She served as a Graduate Teaching Assistant, guiding undergraduate students through laboratory coursework and helping foster confidence in scientific learning. She also trained laboratory technicians in nutrient and soil analysis while working at AGVISE Laboratories, further demonstrating her ability to combine leadership, instruction, and scientific expertise.Certified in First Aid and CPR, Sara approaches laboratory management with a comprehensive understanding of both safety and education. Her ability to balance technical precision with mentorship has made her a respected resource among colleagues and students alike.Sara attributes much of her success to a combination of curiosity, responsibility, and a commitment to care. She believes those principles have guided every stage of her career in science and education. Her work as a Lead Chemistry Safety Supervisor and Stockroom Technician reflects that philosophy, as she oversees teaching laboratory experiments, supervises seven student employees, and helps ensure that scientific learning occurs in environments where safety is never treated as secondary.Recently completing her graduate degree marked an important milestone representing years of persistence, growth, and dedication. While her current professional focus continues to expand in the area of chemical safety, Sara remains deeply passionate about entomology and hopes to eventually combine teaching, research, and laboratory work throughout her career. Her long-term goals include teaching entomology while continuing to contribute to hands-on scientific research and laboratory management.As an active member of the Entomological Society of America, Sara remains engaged with a professional network that continues to inspire her scientific curiosity and appreciation for the complexity of the natural world. She believes insects themselves teach valuable lessons in patience, observation, and respect for interconnected systems—qualities that also shape her approach to science and leadership.Throughout her professional journey, Sara has been inspired by mentors, supervisors, and educators who demonstrated integrity, patience, and dedication through their actions. One particularly influential figure was Dr. Becky Simmons, whose authenticity, kindness, and leadership style left a lasting impact on Sara’s own philosophy as both a mentor and supervisor.Sara is especially passionate about encouraging young women and individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM. She believes science is not reserved for a select group of people but belongs to anyone willing to ask questions, remain curious, and persevere through uncertainty. She encourages students to embrace challenges, trust their abilities, and recognize that growth often comes through persistence and experience.At the same time, Sara acknowledges the challenges women continue to face in STEM fields, particularly in male-dominated spaces where access to funding, recognition, and advancement opportunities can sometimes feel unequal. Although she was fortunate to receive scholarship support during her graduate studies, she understands that recognition does not always come easily for women in science. Through those experiences, she has learned that confidence is built through experience rather than external validation and that belonging in science is earned through dedication, hard work, and meaningful contributions.At the core of Sara’s personal and professional philosophy are authenticity, kindness, patience, and advocacy. She believes in showing up fully as herself while creating environments where others feel valued, supported, and included. Beyond her scientific work, Sara is deeply committed to disability advocacy, inspired largely by her brother, who has autism. His experiences shaped her understanding of accessibility, inclusion, and the importance of creating systems that work for everyone.Today, Sara Margit Wallace continues to combine scientific rigor, educational leadership, and compassionate advocacy to make meaningful contributions to laboratory safety, STEM education, and the broader scientific community.Learn More about Sara Margit Wallace:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sara-Wallace Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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