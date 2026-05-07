Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves $52 firearms safety course record fee

May 7, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission today approved a $52 Firearms Training and Safety Course Record Fee as part of the implementation of Senate Bill 25-003, which establishes new requirements for the purchase of specified semiautomatic firearms in Colorado.

The fee will support the administration of CPW’s Firearms Safety Program and is required by statute to reflect the actual costs of operating and maintaining the program’s record system. Individuals who apply to the firearms safety program will pay the fee once every five years.

“This fee allows CPW to responsibly implement the requirements of state law while ensuring the program is self-sustaining over time,” said CPW Firearms Safety Program Manager Dan Coil. “Our focus is on providing a clear, consistent process for customers while meeting the responsibilities outlined in this new law.”

Senate Bill 25-003, signed into law in April 2025, requires individuals to apply for an eligibility card through their sheriff's office and complete a firearms safety course before purchasing specified semiautomatic firearms, beginning Aug. 1, 2026. The law assigns CPW responsibility for administering the safety training component of the program.

Under the new process:

Individuals must apply through their county sheriff’s office to receive a Firearms Safety Course Eligibility Card.

Applicants who already hold a valid hunter education certification will complete a Basic Course, while those without hunter education will complete an Extended Course over two separate days.

CPW will maintain a secure record system documenting course eligibility and completion.

The $52 fee aligns closely with similar state-administered firearm-related fees, including the current cost of a concealed handgun permit, and is designed to ensure consistency and cost recovery across programs.

Initial funding for the program was provided through a $1.5 million transfer from the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Cash Fund. Revenue generated through the fee will be used to repay that funding, with interest, by July 1, 2030, as required by law.

CPW has engaged with a range of stakeholders during program development, including county sheriffs, firearms instructors, licensed firearm dealers and members of the public, to inform implementation and identify key considerations.

“We appreciate the input we’ve received from partners across the state,” said Coil. “That feedback has been critical in helping us understand the questions people have heading into the implementation on August 1.”

Additional details about the Firearms Safety Program, including application steps and course requirements, will be made available ahead of the Aug. 1, 2026, implementation date.

For more information, visit CPW’s Firearms Safety Program webpage.

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