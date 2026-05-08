Patrice K. Gilbert, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Retail Operations Through Empowered Leadership

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean State Job Lot Store Team Leader Brings More Than Three Decades of Retail Expertise, Team Development, and Operational Excellence to the IndustryMeriden, Connecticut — Patrice K. Gilbert is a highly accomplished retail leader with more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, recognized for her expertise in team leadership, operational management, and employee development. Currently serving as a Store Team Leader at Ocean State Job Lot, Patrice oversees daily store operations and leads a team of 34 employees, ensuring exceptional customer service, operational efficiency, and strong sales performance. Over the past five years in this leadership role, she has built a reputation for fostering collaborative work environments while maintaining high standards of accountability and professionalism.Patrice earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Connecticut, providing her with a strong academic foundation in leadership, business strategy, and organizational management. Throughout her extensive career, she has cultivated expertise in merchandise planning, process improvement, customer service excellence, and workforce development. Her leadership style combines strategic thinking with compassion and mentorship, empowering employees to succeed both individually and collectively.Known for her ability to optimize store performance while building strong team culture, Patrice believes effective leadership is rooted in consistency, communication, and integrity. She is committed to creating an environment where employees feel supported, motivated, and encouraged to grow professionally. Her ability to balance operational performance with people-centered leadership has contributed significantly to her long-term success in the retail industry.Patrice credits much of her professional growth to the guidance and mentorship she has received throughout her career. She acknowledges the influence of industry leaders, including Tamoye Brown, James Hines, Richard Stomski, Glenn Boulay, Ed Kruger, Doug Rawley, Aleshia Murray, and Sue Lamparelli, whose support, insights, and leadership helped shape her management philosophy and strengthened her confidence as a leader.She attributes her success to the people who challenged her to grow, improve, and continuously push beyond her comfort zone. Patrice values constructive feedback, high expectations, and opportunities that encourage her to develop new skills and embrace leadership responsibilities with confidence and purpose. For her, professional growth comes from remaining open to learning, pursuing new opportunities, and consistently striving for excellence in every role she undertakes.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Patrice has ever received was to “hit the ground running.” That mindset has remained central to her approach throughout her career, inspiring her to approach every opportunity with preparation, initiative, and a commitment to delivering results from the very beginning. Patrice believes that being proactive and adaptable is essential for success, particularly in fast-paced industries that are constantly evolving.For young women entering the retail and business industries, Patrice encourages them to embrace their strengths and avoid allowing the perceptions of others to define their confidence or capabilities. She recognizes that strong, independent women are often unfairly labeled or misunderstood, but she believes authenticity and self-assurance are critical to overcoming those challenges. Patrice emphasizes the importance of trusting yourself, remaining resilient, and forging your own path with determination and confidence.She also acknowledges that one of the greatest challenges in retail leadership today is navigating constant change while ensuring that employees’ contributions and accomplishments are recognized and valued. However, Patrice views those changing environments as opportunities rather than obstacles. She believes periods of transition create space for innovation, adaptability, and personal growth, allowing leaders to strengthen their skills and make meaningful contributions even during uncertainty.By staying focused, proactive, and solution-oriented, Patrice has consistently transformed challenges into opportunities for operational improvement and leadership development. Her ability to adapt while maintaining strong team morale has become one of the defining strengths of her career.At the core of Patrice’s leadership philosophy are the values of honesty, loyalty, and consistently doing the right thing. She believes integrity is the foundation of trust, strong relationships, and long-term success in both business and life. These principles guide her interactions, decision-making, and leadership style, ensuring that she approaches every situation ethically and with accountability.Passionate about professional development, mentorship, and creating positive workplace cultures, Patrice K. Gilbert continues to lead with integrity, resilience, and a dedication to meaningful impact. Through her decades of retail leadership experience, she remains committed to empowering others, driving operational excellence, and fostering environments where both employees and organizations can thrive.Learn More about Patrice K. Gilbert:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/patrice-gilbert Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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