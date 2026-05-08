Influential Women Spotlights MaryJane Ragusa: Content Lead at Sculpt

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Businesses Strengthen Their Digital Presence Through Creative Content, Social Media Leadership, and Human-Centered Marketing StrategiesLakeland, Florida — MaryJane Ragusa is a dynamic Brand Manager, copywriting storyteller, and social media strategist recognized for her ability to blend creativity with strategic marketing insight. With more than a decade of experience across branding, content creation, and digital marketing, she has built a diverse portfolio working with clients in industries including nonprofits, dentistry, event planning, health and beauty, parks and recreation, and beyond. Her work is defined by a collaborative, human-centered approach that helps brands connect authentically with their audiences while achieving measurable results.MaryJane currently serves as Content Lead at Sculpt, a leading B2B social media agency, where she oversees a team of content managers while managing multiple client accounts. In this leadership role, she is responsible for guiding brand strategy, maintaining content quality, fostering client relationships, and developing campaigns that strengthen engagement and elevate brand visibility.Her professional journey began in social media management before naturally evolving into broader leadership and brand strategy roles. Throughout her career, MaryJane has remained committed to maintaining brand integrity while creating meaningful narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.A graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, MaryJane also earned an Associate’s Degree in Mass Communication from Polk State College. Her educational foundation, paired with hands-on industry experience, has allowed her to develop expertise in both strategic planning and creative execution. She further demonstrates her dedication to professional excellence through certifications in LinkedIn Advertising, Content and Creative Design, and Marketing Measurement.MaryJane encourages young women entering the marketing and branding industry to be fearless in sharing their ideas and advocating for themselves professionally. “Be bold,” she advises. “Speak up, share your creative ideas, and seek out mentors who can guide and support your growth. Those relationships and opportunities can make a lasting impact on your career.”Outside of her professional work, MaryJane is deeply committed to community involvement and volunteerism. For more than a decade, she has supported organizations such as VISTE and Miles for Moffitt, dedicating time and energy to causes that positively impact others.When she is not leading content strategy or building campaigns, MaryJane enjoys spending time with her husband and children, discovering local small businesses, collecting plants, enjoying a good cup of coffee, and continuing her nonprofit involvement. Through every aspect of her work, she remains passionate about using storytelling, creativity, and collaboration to help brands—and the people behind them—grow and succeed.Learn More about MaryJane Ragusa:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/MaryJane-Ragusa , or through her profile on Sculpt, https://wearesculpt.com/about/maryjane-ragusa/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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