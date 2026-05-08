Susan Bigler, SHRM-CP, Recognized by Influential Women, Empowers Authentic Leadership and Personal Growth

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Biglerthanlife! Uses Personal Transformation Strategies to Help Individuals Navigate Change with Clarity, Purpose, and ConfidencePompano Beach, Florida — Susan Bigler, SHRM-CP, is a dynamic keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, coach, and founder of Biglerthanlife!, a platform dedicated to helping people navigate change, rediscover purpose, and lead authentically in both work and life. Through speaking engagements, transformational workshops, and coaching, Susan creates spaces where individuals can clear the noise, speak honestly, and decide what comes next—without judgment, pressure, or pretending.At the heart of Biglerthanlife! is a concept Susan calls “shedding.” Not shedding who a person is, but shedding what they have been carrying. According to Susan, shedding means releasing survival stories that no longer serve a purpose, letting go of outdated habits and identities, and choosing temporary discomfort over long-term resentment. Her work focuses on helping people outgrow expectations, redefine identity after major life transitions, and reconnect with who they truly are.“This isn’t about forcing change,” Susan explains. “It’s about helping people stop performing and start showing up authentically.”From a young age, Susan recognized her passion for inspiring and empowering others through speaking and writing. Over time, that passion evolved into a mission centered on helping individuals align their lives with their deepest sense of purpose. Throughout her career, she held a variety of corporate positions that strengthened her professional expertise, though she eventually realized she was seeking greater fulfillment and impact beyond traditional roles.Susan later found entrepreneurial success as the owner of two franchises, yet even those accomplishments reinforced an important realization: lasting fulfillment comes from understanding one’s “why,” developing emotional intelligence, and cultivating the soft skills and personal growth necessary to thrive both personally and professionally.As an empty-nester, Susan brings a deeply personal perspective to conversations surrounding identity, resilience, and reinvention. She openly shares her experiences navigating life transitions, including the emotional challenges of raising a prodigal son and maintaining a marriage built on faithfulness, perseverance, and commitment for more than 30 years.Susan’s personal story is one of extraordinary resilience. Having overcome addiction, homelessness, and the struggles of single motherhood, she draws from lived experience to help others develop emotional strength, trust, and a healthier mindset. These experiences continue to shape her compassionate and authentic leadership approach while fueling her passion for helping others break free from limitations and step into their fullest potential.Her impact has earned notable recognition, including being named 2024 Board Member of the Year by SHRM Broward and receiving the 2025 Best Keynote Services in Miami Award from Digital Reference Co.Susan attributes her success to a combination of lived experience, disciplined personal growth, and intentional leadership choices. She believes one of her defining strengths is the ability to translate complexity into clear direction and meaningful action. Rather than focusing solely on strategy, she prioritizes building trust first while continually challenging herself to outgrow older versions of who she once was.Some of the best pieces of career advice Susan has ever received are to follow her passion, develop her natural abilities, remain authentic, and push through fear. She strongly believes in lifelong learning and embracing discomfort, recognizing that growth often happens outside of familiar spaces.For young women entering the workforce, Susan encourages them not to compromise their core values for professional opportunities. She believes the most meaningful and successful careers happen when purpose, skills, values, and experience align.Susan also sees tremendous opportunity in helping individuals address identity under pressure or after major life changes. At the same time, she notes a growing challenge in the decline of interpersonal communication and networking skills among younger professionals and has positioned herself as a mentor for developing those skills.Grounded in values of faith, service, curiosity, authenticity, and community impact, Susan Bigler remains committed to helping people gain clarity, confidence, and fulfillment through speaking, mentorship, and transformational leadership development.Learn More about Susan Bigler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Susan-Bigler or through her website, https://www.biglerthanlife.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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