Blossom Ridge Medical Inc. and Bloom Value Team Up for CMS ACCESS Model Participation

Bloom Value enables CMS-aligned readiness for its partners

Blossom Ridge Medical Inc. and Bloom Value collaborate to advance value-based care through participation in CMS ACCESS Model.

Bloom Value's AI platform has given us the ability to analyze patient records in depth, identify early-onset CKM and complex comorbidities, and act earlier, which is the clinical intent behind ACCESS.” — Dr. Glenda Agustin, Medical Director, Blossom Ridge Medical Inc.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blossom Ridge Medical Inc., a Medicare-enrolled primary care clinic in Sacramento, California, and Bloom Value , a healthcare AI company enabling value-based care execution, today announced their joint participation in the CMS Innovation Center’s ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions).The partnership brings together Blossom Ridge’s clinical care delivery and Bloom Value’s AI technology platform to meet the model’s operational, reporting, and audit requirements—establishing the combined clinical and execution readiness required for participation. Participation remains contingent on successful completion of all CMS model requirements ahead of the July 5, 2026, launch.Chronic disease management is among the most pressing — and most costly — challenges in Medicare today. Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic pain, depression, and anxiety affect more than two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries, yet traditional fee-for-service payment offers limited support for the proactive management these conditions require.The ACCESS Model is CMS's response: a 10-year national initiative shifting Medicare payment toward technology-enabled chronic disease management, tying reimbursement to measurable health outcomes rather than service volume. Structured across four clinical tracks — Early Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (eCKM), Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM), Musculoskeletal (MSK), and Behavioral Health (BH) — the model covers conditions from prediabetes and dyslipidemia to chronic musculoskeletal pain, depression, and anxiety.Blossom Ridge Medical Inc. and Bloom Value, functioning as a unified clinical and technology unit, have been accepted across all four tracks, a distinction held by only a small number of the 150+ organizations in the model's inaugural cohort nationally. This selection reflects Blossom Ridge’s commitment to whole-person care for its Medicare population — delivering integrated, technology-supported care, with outcomes measured against CMS-defined clinical thresholds and reported through CMS-aligned interoperability standards."The ACCESS Model is designed to reward technology-enabled chronic disease management — and that is exactly what we are building at Blossom Ridge," said Dr. Glenda Agustin, Medical Director, Blossom Ridge Medical Inc. "Bloom Value's AI platform has given us the ability to analyze patient records in depth, identify early-onset CKM and complex comorbidities, and act earlier — which is the clinical intent behind ACCESS."Bloom Value's FAST platform provides the AI-driven infrastructure underlying Blossom Ridge's ACCESS readiness — analyzing patient medical records and healthcare data to support predictive chronic disease management and enable earlier detection and intervention. This is paired with the operational foundation ACCESS requires: eligibility tracking, outcome status management, period-based audit trails, and CMS-aligned reporting workflows that support optimization of interventions and care delivery at the provider level."ACCESS moves Medicare toward a fundamentally different question — not what care was delivered, but whether health improved," said Arun Hampapur, CEO, Bloom Value. "The FAST platform answers that question — through predictive chronic disease management and optimization of interventions and care delivery, where every clinical decision is traceable, measurable, and tied to outcomes."About Bloom ValueBloom Value is a healthcare technology company leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance financial and operational performance. Its FASTplatform delivers advanced insights, empowering healthcare organizations — including RBOs such as IPAs, MSOs, and ACOs — and health systems to boost margins, improve efficiency, and drive growth in the evolving healthcare landscape.About Blossom Ridge Medical, Inc.Blossom Ridge Medical, Inc. is a Medicare-enrolled primary care clinic in Sacramento, California.

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