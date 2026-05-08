Advantage Celebrates Multiple National Bestseller List Placements Across Its Publishing Portfolio

Advantage — The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services. Roy K. Altman’s "Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence," and the Law earned recognition on the USA Today and New York Times bestseller lists. Dr. Marschall Runge’s "The Great Healthcare Disruption: Big Tech, Bold Policy, and the Future of American Medicine" earned recognition on the USA Today bestseller list.

Two Advantage titles appear on USA Today’s bestseller list, with Roy K. Altman’s “Israel on Trial” also earning New York Times bestseller recognition.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage — The Authority Company today announced that two titles from its publishing portfolio have earned national bestseller recognition. Books by Roy K. Altman and Marschall Runge appeared on the USA Today bestseller list this week, and Altman’s “ Israel on Trial : Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law” also made The New York Times bestseller list in two categories.Altman’s book ranked No. 12 on the Hardcover Nonfiction class and No. 15 on its Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction list. Runge’s book, “ The Great Healthcare Disruption : Big Tech, Bold Policy, and the Future of American Medicine,” ranked No. 78 on the USA Today list. Altman’s book was No. 149 in that newspaper's rankings.The milestone reflects Advantage’s continued momentum in helping CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through book publishing, media, public relations and personal brand services.“National bestseller recognition is always meaningful, but having multiple titles achieve this distinction in the same week speaks to the caliber of leaders we serve,” said Beth LaGuardia Cooper, president of Advantage. “At Advantage, our work is centered on helping experts bring important ideas into the marketplace with credibility, visibility and impact. These achievements are a powerful example of that mission in action.”Altman’s “Israel on Trial,” published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, examines the history, evidence and law surrounding one of the world’s most contentious debates. The book applies legal reasoning and courtroom-tested standards to questions of history, politics and international law.Runge’s “The Great Healthcare Disruption: Big Tech, Bold Policy, and the Future of American Medicine,” published by Forbes Books, explores the forces reshaping American healthcare, including artificial intelligence, retail medicine, gene therapies and emerging care delivery models.The bestseller placements underscore Advantage’s role as a leading Authority-building partner for accomplished leaders whose ideas are shaping public conversations across business, medicine, law, public policy and culture.About Advantage — The Authority CompanyAdvantage — The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility and recognition. Those services include book publishing under six imprints — Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press and Rethink Books — in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C. and London.

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