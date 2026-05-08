Sue Vanderoef, Recognized by Influential Women, Transforms Workplace Culture Through Strategic HR Leadership

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran HR Executive Brings More Than 30 Years of Experience in Talent Development, Organizational Strategy, and People-Centered LeadershipClinton, New Jersey — Sue Vanderoef is a respected Human Resources executive with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations strengthen workplace culture, develop talent, and navigate organizational transformation. Currently serving as a Senior Director and HR Business Partner at Diversified, Sue supports a large client group remotely, delivering strategic HR guidance that aligns people operations with broader business objectives.In her current role, Sue oversees end-to-end employee life-cycle matters, coaches managers, advises on organizational charts and restructuring initiatives, and partners with leadership teams to solve complex business challenges through practical and impactful HR solutions. Known for her collaborative leadership style and strategic insight, she has built a reputation for helping organizations create supportive, productive, and inclusive workplace environments.Over the course of her career, Sue has held leadership positions with several major corporations, including MetLife, Prudential Financial, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, and AT&T. These experiences allowed her to develop deep expertise in employee relations, negotiations, organizational design, and strategic HR operations across both large-scale and mid-sized organizations.Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Sue also founded Cornerstone HR Solutions, an HR consulting firm focused on helping small- and mid-sized businesses establish HR platforms, improve operational processes, and deliver employee training programs. Later, she joined a New Jersey-based company as part of its executive leadership team, where she managed multiple operational divisions and oversaw human resources, further strengthening her expertise in people strategy and business operations.Sue attributes her success to extensive, hands-on HR experience, practical on-the-job learning, and a willingness to take risks throughout her career. She also credits the professional relationships and partnerships she has built over the years as instrumental to her growth and leadership success.One of the most impactful pieces of advice Sue has received is that “you can do anything you set your mind to achieve.” After successfully running her own business, she discovered she thrives in collaborative team environments where she can contribute her expertise while helping others succeed.Passionate about mentoring the next generation of professionals, Sue encourages young women entering the HR field to pursue work that brings both joy and purpose. As a self-described people person, she values meaningful relationships both professionally and personally, often enjoying good coffee and great conversations with friends outside of work.Sue also recognizes the evolving nature of today’s workforce. She views the rise of remote work as both an opportunity and a challenge—offering greater flexibility while also creating blurred boundaries between work and personal life. At the same time, she sees increasing demand for HR professionals who can support small and mid-sized organizations that need expert guidance without full-time HR departments.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sue remains deeply committed to community involvement and service. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), contributes to LinkedIn HR groups, and volunteers with organizations including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Southridge Community Church, and the American Cancer Society.Grounded in values of faith, generosity, family, healthy work-life balance, and collaboration, Sue Vanderoef continues to make a meaningful impact on the organizations, leaders, and employees she serves.Learn More about Sue Vanderoef:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sue-Vanderoef Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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