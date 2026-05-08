Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antisense and RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics sector has witnessed swift expansion in recent years, driven by numerous scientific and medical advances. As researchers and pharmaceutical companies continue to innovate, the market for these targeted gene-silencing therapies is set to experience significant growth through the next decade. Let’s explore the current market situation, the factors propelling its rise, regional insights, and future trends shaping this promising field.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Size and Growth Outlook

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has experienced rapid growth recently and is projected to increase from $1.93 billion in 2025 to $2.17 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by early adoption of antisense therapies, breakthroughs in RNAi research, advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis, increased demand for targeted treatments, and substantial biotech research investments. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even further, reaching $3.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.9%. This anticipated surge is driven by improvements in delivery systems, broader applications in precision medicine, integration with AI-driven drug discovery techniques, a rise in RNAi clinical trials, and growing healthcare investments in emerging economies. Key trends forecasted include innovations in gene silencing, novel delivery approaches, personalized medicine, stabilization of nucleic acids, and regulatory as well as clinical progress.

Download a free sample of the antisense & rnai therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Understanding Antisense Therapy and RNAi Mechanisms

Antisense therapy involves using single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides to selectively suppress gene expression in a sequence-specific manner. In contrast, RNA interference (RNAi) is triggered by double-stranded RNA molecules, leading to the targeted degradation of single-stranded messenger RNA (mRNA) sequences. Both mechanisms allow for precise control over gene expression, opening new avenues for treating genetic and acquired diseases through selective gene silencing.

Key Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market

The rising incidence of coronary artery disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is expected to significantly boost demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics. These gene suppression strategies, including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides, are increasingly applied to treat various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing or silencing mutant genes. For example, a January 2024 report from the American Heart Association highlighted that the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. rose by 4.0% to 233.3 per 100,000 people compared to the previous year. The growing prevalence of such diseases combined with infectious illnesses underpins the increasing need for these advanced therapeutic options.

View the full antisense & rnai therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Which Region Will Dominate the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market by 2026?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. The market report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics. North America’s leadership is expected to continue through 2026, supported by strong research infrastructure, regulatory support, and extensive healthcare investments.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Antisense And Rnai Therapeutics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-global-market-report

Rna Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rna-targeting-small-molecules-therapeutics-global-market-report

Mrna Therapeutics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mrna-therapeutics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.