EROS AIVidya Launches Degree Programs Across India with Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth

Three UG degrees in Creative Media, Film & OTT, and Animation & VFX launching 2026–27 — powered by the world’s largest rights-cleared Cultural AI stack.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation today announced the launch of AI Vidya, the world’s first Cultural AI Operating System for creative arts education, marking a fundamental shift in how creative talent is trained, deployed, and monetized globally.The platform will be rolled out across 50 universities worldwide and made available online, enabling students anywhere to access a fully integrated AI-native ecosystem spanning film, music, storytelling, and digital creation.As part of this global rollout, Eros Innovation today announced its collaboration with Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth for the deployment of AI Vidya within its creative arts and media ecosystem.Starting Friday, May 8, 2026, Eros Innovation will begin revealing additional university collaborations across multiple countries, spanning India, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.Three undergraduate degree programmes will launch under the MRV partnership: B.A. in Creative Media, B.A. in Film, OTT & Digital Cinema, and B.A. in Animation, VFX & Gaming.Each MRV programme is built around the EROS AIVidya Cultural AI stack from the first semester, with students benefiting from six-month industry internships, hands-on learning in an in-house studio environment, AI-powered teaching using EROS movie characters in specialised modules, international study tours, and sessions with leading industry practitioners as guest faculty. Admissions are open for 2026–27.In parallel, EROS AIVidya has established partnerships with three leading Gujarat universities — the Institute of Advanced Research (IAR), Gandhinagar; Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gandhinagar; and Asiatic Institute of Science and Technology, Rajkot — deploying AI certificate programmes, Centres of Excellence in AI, and preventive healthcare technology integrations across their campuses and online platforms.AIVidya is built on EROS Innovation’s proprietary Cultural AI infrastructure: Large Cultural Models (LCM) for cinematic visual generation and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) for music, dialogue, and multilingual storytelling, underpinned by 1.5 trillion ethically licensed cultural tokens — the world’s largest rights-cleared creative dataset. The platform is built on a foundational principle: AI should amplify human creativity, not replace it. Students create from Day One, publish in real time, and earn within their first year. The MRV partnership builds on AIVidya’s first physical implementation — a Centre for Ethical AI & Creative Technologies established in January 2026 with Achariya Educational Public Trust (affiliated with Pondicherry University), featuring AI compute labs, virtual production studios, and music and voice AI laboratories.“With AIVidya, we are not adding AI to education. We are rebuilding education around AI. From this ecosystem will emerge the next generation of actors, singers, composers, directors, and storytellers who will define global culture in the AI era.” — Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman, Eros Innovation"Partnering with EROS AIVidya marks a defining moment for Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth. We are not simply adding new programmes — we are fundamentally reimagining what a creative arts education looks like in the AI era. Our students will graduate not just with degrees, but with real creative portfolios, industry experience, and the ability to earn from their art from day one. This is the kind of future-ready education that India’s creative talent deserves.” — Dr. Preeti Reddy Chamakura, Vice Chairman, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Deemed to be University, HyderabadAIVidya is not a programme. It is a production system, a monetization engine, and a global creator infrastructure.

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