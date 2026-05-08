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The Business Research Company's Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Dysmotility Market to hit USD 2.62B by 2030, growing at an 8.2% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market is gaining significant attention as advancements in diagnosis and treatment evolve. This niche segment, focused on a rare but impactful disorder affecting digestive tract motility, is seeing promising growth driven by innovations in personalized medicine and expanding research efforts. Below is a detailed exploration of the market’s current size, key growth drivers, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and more.

Current Market Valuation and Growth Trajectory of the Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Dysmotility Market

The autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market has experienced solid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.82 billion in 2025 to $1.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This rise is attributed to factors such as enhanced autoimmune disease diagnosis, the prevalence of gastroparesis, growth in hospital gastroenterology services, increased use of immunosuppressive drugs, and heightened awareness of rare diseases. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trend, reaching $2.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by improvements in early diagnostic techniques, personalized therapeutic approaches, demand for long-term care, expansion of home-based nutrition therapies, and broader autoimmune research.

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Understanding Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Dysmotility and Its Impact

Autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility (AGID) is a rare condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves that regulate movement in the digestive tract. This immune assault disrupts normal motility, leading to symptoms such as nausea, bloating, constipation, or intestinal blockage. The disorder frequently occurs alongside other autoimmune diseases or as part of a paraneoplastic syndrome, complicating diagnosis and treatment.

How Growing Clinical Trials Propel the Autoimmune Gastrointestinal Dysmotility Market

An important factor boosting the autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market is the rising number of clinical trials. These studies are critical for assessing the safety, effectiveness, and best use of new drugs, biologics, devices, and treatment protocols. The increase in clinical trials is fueled by broader regulatory requirements for trial registration, greater investment in pharmaceutical research and development, and rapid innovation in therapies like immunotherapies and biologics targeting autoimmune disorders affecting gastrointestinal motility. For instance, ClinicalTrials.gov reported that total registered trials rose from 477,203 at the end of 2023 to 520,877 by the end of 2024, marking a 9.1% year-over-year increase. Such trends reflect the growing research momentum that is paving the way for new treatment options in autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility.

View the full autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market report:

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Personalized Medicine’s Role in Accelerating Market Expansion

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine is a key driver behind the autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market’s growth. Personalized medicine tailors treatment and prevention strategies to an individual’s unique genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Advances in genomics have made it possible to pinpoint genetic variations and design customized therapies, making treatment more effective and reducing side effects. This approach is especially valuable for managing complex autoimmune gastrointestinal conditions. For example, in 2023, the U.S. FDA approved 26 new personalized medicines—a significant increase from 12 approvals in 2022, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition. This progress highlights how personalized approaches are shaping therapeutic strategies and boosting market growth.

Rising Autoimmune Disorder Rates Fueling Market Demand

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is another major factor driving the autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market. Autoimmune conditions occur when the immune system erroneously attacks the body’s own healthy cells, tissues, or organs. This rise stems from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers that disrupt immune regulation. Autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility plays a vital role in detecting immune-mediated damage to the enteric nervous system, thereby linking gastrointestinal symptoms to overall autoimmune activity. For instance, a 2024 review published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy estimated that approximately 8.4 million people worldwide suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, with incidence rates increasing by 2-3% each year. Projections suggest the affected population could reach between 13.5 and 17.4 million by 2040. This growing autoimmune disease burden is consequently expanding the market for related gastrointestinal dysmotility treatments.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Market Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the autoimmune gastrointestinal dysmotility market, reflecting advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease awareness. The market report also covers other important regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare investments, improved diagnostic capabilities, and rising autoimmune disease prevalence. This regional outlook provides a comprehensive understanding of global market trends and opportunities.

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