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The Business Research Company's Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Treatment Market to hit $2.45B by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR

Expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the expanding landscape of treatments for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome reveals a promising future driven by medical advancements and growing awareness. This rare but serious condition demands specialized care, and the market for its treatments is evolving rapidly. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this sector.

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Treatment Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) treatments has experienced substantial growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.73 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This progress during the historical period can be linked to improvements in rare disease diagnosis, wider acceptance of plasma exchange therapy, rising cases of kidney failure, approvals of biologic drugs, and the expansion of hospital nephrology departments.

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Looking ahead, the aHUS treatment market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.46 billion by 2030 with the same CAGR of 7.2%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include the adoption of precision medicine approaches, advances in complement pathway research, government incentives for orphan drugs, increased genetic screening efforts, and innovations in biologic therapies. Key market trends anticipated in the coming years involve greater use of complement inhibitor therapies, growth in genetic diagnostic testing, expansion of long-term disease management strategies, rising acceptance of targeted biologics, and enhanced access to treatments for rare diseases.

Defining Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome and Its Pathophysiology

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome is a rare and life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormal clot formation within small blood vessels. This leads to hemolytic anemia, low platelet counts, and damage to the kidneys. The condition commonly arises from genetic mutations or dysregulation in the complement system, a part of the immune response, which results in uncontrolled inflammation and vascular injury.

View the full atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market report:

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Key Factors Supporting Growth in the aHUS Treatment Market

One of the main drivers accelerating the market for aHUS treatments is the increasing demand for targeted therapies. These therapies are designed to precisely interfere with molecular mechanisms responsible for disease progression. Their growing popularity is due to their ability to offer more effective treatments with reduced side effects, improving patient outcomes compared to traditional therapies.

Specifically, aHUS treatment focuses on blocking the overactivation of the complement system, which is central to the disease’s pathology. This targeted approach enables more accurate intervention, minimizing damage to blood vessels and kidney tissues. To illustrate the wider trend toward targeted treatments, in October 2023, NHS England reported that 11 million hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions were issued in England, representing a 47% increase since 2021–22, with approximately 2.3 million patients receiving these prescriptions—a 29% rise year over year. Such data highlight the growing reliance on targeted therapies, underpinning market growth in aHUS treatment.

Regional Dominance and Emerging Markets in aHUS Treatment

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome treatment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis includes a detailed look at regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

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