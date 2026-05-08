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The Business Research Company's Asthma Therapeutics Market Overview and Trends by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment with Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $47.87 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The asthma therapeutics market has been expanding steadily in recent years, driven by growing awareness and advancements in treatment options. As respiratory health gains more attention worldwide, this sector continues to evolve, presenting promising opportunities for innovation and improved patient care. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and the factors shaping the future of asthma therapeutics.

Asthma Therapeutics Market Size and Projected Growth

The asthma therapeutics market has witnessed significant growth, increasing from $33.11 billion in 2025 to an estimated $35.73 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This historical growth is largely due to factors such as the limited availability of biologic treatments, widespread use of short-acting beta agonists, a rising global incidence of asthma, more frequent hospital and specialty clinic visits, and the broad adoption of oral and inhaled medications.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $47.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. This forecasted expansion is supported by several trends, including the emergence of innovative biologics and combination therapies, growth in telemedicine and digital health monitoring platforms, increasing awareness around preventive asthma care, improved healthcare access in developing regions, and substantial investments in research and drug development. Key trends shaping this period include greater uptake of personalized asthma treatments, increased use of inhalers and biologics, expansion of home-based care and remote monitoring, a rising preference for combination inhalers, and a stronger focus on managing asthma in pediatric and elderly populations.

Understanding Asthma Therapeutics and Their Role

Asthma therapeutics encompass a broad category of medications and treatment approaches designed to manage and alleviate asthma symptoms, a chronic condition characterized by airway inflammation and narrowing. These treatments include fast-acting relief medications intended for immediate symptom control as well as long-term therapies that reduce airway inflammation and prevent future asthma episodes.

View the full asthma therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asthma-therapeutics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Is Fueling Growth in the Global Asthma Therapeutics Market

A primary factor driving the global asthma therapeutics market is the increasing prevalence of asthma worldwide. This chronic respiratory condition causes inflammation and swelling of the airways, narrowing the passage through which air travels from the nose and mouth to the lungs. The rise in asthma cases is largely linked to growing levels of environmental pollutants, which irritate the respiratory tract and heighten the risk of developing asthma.

Asthma therapeutics play a critical role in managing the condition by controlling inflammation, easing symptoms, and preventing attacks. For example, in May 2025, data from the UK Parliament revealed that in 2023-24, 3,886,879 individuals aged six and older were diagnosed with asthma in England, representing 6.5% of the population. This substantial prevalence underscores why the demand for asthma treatments continues to grow.

Regional Outlook in the Asthma Therapeutics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the asthma therapeutics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market study includes an analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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