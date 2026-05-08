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The Business Research Company's Asthma & COPD Drugs Market Report: Product-Wise Size, Share, Growth Trends & Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $55.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) medications has seen significant expansion recently, driven by various health and environmental factors. As respiratory illnesses continue to affect a growing number of people worldwide, the demand for effective treatment options is rising steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for asthma and COPD drugs.

Current Market Size and Growth Potential for Asthma and COPD Drugs

The asthma and COPD drugs market has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $35.66 billion in 2025 to $39.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the historical period has been largely fueled by factors such as a rise in smoking rates, worsening urban air pollution, improvements in hospital respiratory care, widespread adoption of inhaler technology, and an increase in asthma diagnoses.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $55.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. This anticipated growth is attributed to innovations in biologic drugs, an aging global population, deteriorating air quality, advancements in personalized respiratory treatments, and a rise in home-based respiratory care solutions. Key trends predicted to influence the market include greater use of combination inhaler therapies, increasing preference for long-acting bronchodilators, growth in biologic therapies targeting severe asthma, a shift towards home care management, and rising demand for generic inhalation medicines.

Understanding Asthma and COPD Drugs and Their Role

Asthma and COPD drugs are vital medications designed to manage chronic respiratory diseases that restrict airflow and cause breathing difficulties. These drugs work by reducing inflammation in the airways, relaxing the surrounding muscles, and improving airflow to the lungs, which helps relieve symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. Typically, these medicines are delivered through inhalers or nebulizers, ensuring targeted and efficient treatment directly to the lungs.

View the full asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd) drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asthma-and-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-drugs-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

The Impact of Smoking on Asthma and COPD Drug Demand

One of the major factors propelling the asthma and COPD drugs market is the increasing prevalence of smoking worldwide. Smoking involves inhaling tobacco smoke, which can severely damage lung function and contribute to serious health complications like lung cancer and cardiovascular disease. Social influences such as peer pressure, cultural norms, and social environments play a significant role in encouraging smoking habits among individuals. Consequently, asthma and COPD medications are critical in alleviating respiratory damage caused by smoking by reducing airway inflammation and improving lung airflow.

A recent example highlighting this trend comes from a 2024 study by the European Respiratory Society (ERS), a Switzerland-based non-profit organization. The study found that smoking rates among young people increased dramatically from 22.5% in 2022 to 40.1% in 2024. This rise in smoking prevalence is a key driver behind the growing demand for asthma and COPD drugs.

Regional Breakdown and Growth Outlook in the Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the asthma and COPD drugs market, reflecting the region’s extensive healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years, driven by factors like increasing urbanization, rising pollution levels, expanding healthcare access, and a growing elderly population. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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