EBI Warns London and Overseas Landlords Over Rising Compliance Risk as Rent Reform 2026 Takes Effect

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Rent Reform 2026 takes effect, London landlords are being warned that failure to act immediately could result in compliance breaches, financial penalties and prolonged loss of rental income.

The new framework removes Section 21 no-fault evictions and transitions tenancies to Assured Periodic Tenancies as standard, fundamentally changing how landlords manage their portfolios. Additional changes include restrictions on rent increases, rental bidding bans and tighter rules around tenant selection, as outlined in recent guidance from the UK Government.

Early market indicators suggest a growing number of landlords are already encountering delays in possession and rent recovery due to minor compliance issues.

Elliot Rainbow, CEO of Ernest-Brooks International, said:

"What we are seeing on the ground is not theory, it is happening now. The margin for error has effectively been removed. Small compliance issues that landlords could previously navigate are now stopping possession and delaying income. With Section 21 being removed, structure is everything. If your property is not set up correctly under the new framework, you lose control very quickly."

The firm highlights that overseas landlords are particularly exposed under the new regime, where distance from day-to-day management, evolving UK compliance requirements and tax obligations can significantly increase risk.

Landlords are now being urged to take immediate action, including reviewing tenancy structures, ensuring EPC, EICR and deposit compliance is fully up to date, checking licensing requirements, aligning rents to current market levels using the correct statutory procedures and ensuring NRL (Non-Resident Landlord) compliance where applicable.

The agency is also reporting a shift in tenant behaviour, with more tenants using AI tools and online resources to challenge notices, identify compliance gaps and escalate issues, increasing pressure on landlords to operate with full procedural accuracy.

Oliver Gates, Lettings Director at Ernest-Brooks International, added:

"It is not too late, but landlords need to move now while the market adjusts. We are seeing landlords reposition portfolios in real time. Our role is to ensure they remain compliant, protected and correctly structured under the new system."

Ernest-Brooks International is seeing a growing number of landlords transition from Let Only arrangements to full management, including rent and legal protection, as regulatory pressure increases across the UK rental market.

With enforcement tightening and tenant awareness increasing, proactive compliance is no longer optional. It is now the difference between stable income and prolonged vacancy.

Ernest-Brooks International is currently offering a free London and UK rental valuation and compliance review to help landlords protect income and ensure full compliance under the new system.

The service is available to both UK-based and overseas landlords via EBI's multilingual platform.

Landlords can submit an enquiry or request a valuation and compliance review directly via the Ernest Brooks Contact Page, or arrange a consultation or compliance review with Lettings Director Oliver Gates and the wider team.

About Ernest-Brooks International

Ernest-Brooks International (EBI) is a multi-award-winning London estate and letting agency, recognised as Best London Estate Agency at the UK Property Awards 2025 and Best International Estate Agency at the BUILD Awards. The firm specialises in sales, lettings, property management and investment advisory, with a strong focus on overseas landlords.

For more information, visit www.ernest-brooks.com

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