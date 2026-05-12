New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson Writes Foreword for 'Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy'

TreVeyon Henderson Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy Stacy A. Padula

Ohio State Alum Shares Personal Story of Overcoming Depression and Finding Faith in Book by Author Stacy Padula

Before my injury, I was broken and living in darkness, just like Taylor. Jesus opened my eyes and changed my life.” — TreVeyon Henderson

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, a 2025 second-round draft pick (No. 38 overall) from Ohio State, has contributed a foreword to 'Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy,' the upcoming release in Stacy A. Padula's young adult series addressing addiction, mental health, and redemption through faith. The book is scheduled for release on May 26, 2026, with pre-orders available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other retailers.Henderson's foreword details his experiences growing up in Hopewell, Virginia amid family challenges, community violence, parental separation, and struggles with anger and depression. He idolized football as his escape—mirroring protagonist Taylor Dunkin's story. Success at Ohio State brought fame but left him feeling empty, lost, angry, and depressed. A season-ending injury stripped football away, exposing vulnerability and leading him to turn to Jesus Christ.The connection between Henderson and Padula was sparked at a youth revival event at Duxbury High School last year, where Henderson shared his Gospel-centered story. “I truly believe God connected Stacy and me for a reason,” he writes. “Gripped tells a story about real-life issues... and points to the only One who can truly help people overcome their struggles, and that is Jesus Christ.” He parallels his journey: “Before my injury, I was broken and living in such darkness, just like Taylor... Jesus opened my eyes to the truth, and His grace saved me and changed my life just like readers will see in the lives of Taylor and other characters.”The partnership includes plans for a joint social media announcement and co-appearance on a podcast or interview to discuss faith, mental health awareness, and hope in Christ—timely amid rising conversations about young adults’ mental health and spiritual journeys.The ‘Gripped’ series—launched in 2019—confronts teen realities like opioid addiction, peer pressure, betrayal, identity crises, and recovery, always pointing to the hope found in faith, family, and friendship. ‘Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy’ advances the ongoing narrative (with at least 8 books planned), building on the Dunkin family's battles against crime and inner demons. The series is in television development by Emmy-winning producer Mark Blutman (known for ‘Boy Meets World’, ‘Girl Meets World’, ‘Ghostwriter’), who is adapting it with Padula's input to bring these urgent stories to screen. Learn about Gripped "I have always set out to write books that capture the authentic teenage experience, no sugarcoating, no idealism. While my stories are fictional, TreVeyon’s story is real. His powerful and candid testimony sheds light on the important topics addressed in ‘Gripped’,” said Padula. “I believe TreVeyon’s story will inspire young adults to turn to God for strength, hope, and direction.”‘Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy’ targets YA readers, parents, educators, youth groups, and faith communities.Stacy A. Padula is an award-winning author, educator, and advocate for teen mental health through faith-driven stories. Named Top Young Adult Author of the Year for 2026 by IAOTP, she lives in Massachusetts with her husband Tim and their three miniature dachshunds.About TreVeyon HendersonTreVeyon Henderson is a running back for the New England Patriots. An outspoken advocate for faith, mental health, and the youth, he uses his platform to share his testimony of overcoming darkness through Jesus Christ.###

[Official Trailer] Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy - One Choice Changes Everything

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