Author and Publisher Renee Goodwin Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Goodwin is a person who has earned the title Empowering Woman for more than one career. She began her professional life as a teacher of chemistry and math. Then she went back to school and became an Engineer, working as the first woman engineer supervisor on an offshore drilling operation run by BP in the Gulf of Mexico, then venturing into constructing wastewater systems. When her puppy GG entered her life, Renee started empowering people in another way, as the author of children’s books in a series known as GG’s Life Lessons. The books capitalize on both Renee’s spiritual nature and teaching history and help spread values and empowering messages to children—with topics like health safety, the days of the week, and teamwork.

“You have no idea what it’s like to be the only woman on a rig with 70 men around you. It was never easy, and I had to prove myself daily. I had to fight the elements all around me. It was an experience that shaped my character. I had confidence, fortitude and a sense of humor. I also learned to as it has been said, think on my feet.”

A career in writing and publishing that keeps blossoming

At first, Renee published through Fulton Books, but she later launched her own publishing company Goodwin Global Publishing, and one of the first titles there was GG Sets Sail. Renee is multi-talented and besides conceiving and writing the books, she does rough sketches for the illustrations and helps market and promote her books. She was named Top Children’s Author of the Year 2025 by IATOP and is starting to achieve international fame by participating in the Frankfurt and London Book Fairs. Her books are also being translated into Spanish and will be at the Guadalajara Book Fair. She hopes to expand from books, to coloring books, to TV and more. Think of the Arthur children’s books which grew from an insecure anteater’s story into a long-running PBS series.

While GG has grown over the years, Renee keeps GG’s voice as that of a puppy. This makes it easier to engage children and also positions GG for other media. GG and Renee and her work life were discussed in a previous podcast. In returning to our shows, she is standing up for women and bringing a message of divine intervention to a wider audience. Her volume Is Jesus in Your Class? was inspired by a family discussion about Jesus, his power and miracles. This book has an illustration of a scene from the scripture when Jesus opened his arms and told the children to come to him. In the book, GG has a noticeable reaction to that message.

A history of learning

Renee graduated from Texas A & M University in College Station and is frequently asked to speak on their campus. She maintains a strong rapport with alumni and is on the Board of the national society Aggie Women Network. The value of education and learning strongly influence her stories.

Why GG’s Life Lessons are so precious?

GG is adorable and her warm, loving nature reaches out through the stories. She is also typical of a modern, empowered girl. The books are insightful and engaging with messages relatable to children and parents alike.

In her return engagement, Ms. Goodwin will read a page or two and discuss the books. She will talk about other things as well, such as her views on education and hobbies like country line dancing. She delights in sharing her accomplishments, honors, and morals with others. She believes life is a series of adventures and she keeps moving and growing. She also thanks God for all of it, the challenges as well as the honors. It will be a most entertaining and inspirational 30 minutes.

Close Up Radio recently featured multi-faceted achiever Renee Goodwin in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 6th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-publisher/id1785721253?i=1000766601584

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-publisher-renee-goodwin-332862269

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2zNru9HpTaLXKzjZd9Y5Jf

For more information about Renee and her publishing ventures, please visit the following pages

www.goodwinglobalpublishing.com

www.ggstorybooks.com

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