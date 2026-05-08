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The Business Research Company's AI in Predictive Toxicology Market to hit $2.29B by 2030, growing at a 28.9% CAGR from 2026–2030.

Expected to grow to $2.29 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) sector in predictive toxicology is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing need for safer chemical assessments and innovative drug development methods. This expanding field is transforming how researchers evaluate toxicity, making the process faster and more reliable. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional insights, and the key drivers shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Prospects for AI in Predictive Toxicology

The artificial intelligence in predictive toxicology market has seen rapid expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $0.64 billion in 2025 to $0.83 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. This upward trajectory is primarily due to a growing demand for safer chemicals, an increase in pharmaceutical research and development, heightened regulatory demands for chemical safety, early adoption of computational toxicology, and advancements in bioinformatics tools.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to maintain this strong momentum, reaching $2.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.9%. Several factors will fuel this growth, including the rising adoption of AI-powered predictive models, the expansion of cloud-based toxicology platforms, the integration of genomics with chemical data, enhanced collaboration between pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and the growing need for faster chemical safety evaluations. Key trends anticipated during this period include the fusion of multi-omics data for toxicity prediction, in silico drug toxicity modeling, high-throughput toxicological screening, AI-driven chemical prioritization, and cloud-based toxicology data management systems.

Understanding AI in Predictive Toxicology

Artificial intelligence in predictive toxicology involves leveraging AI techniques to analyze a variety of biological, chemical, and environmental data with the aim of predicting the potential toxicity of substances. This approach helps speed up chemical safety assessments, forecast drug toxicity, and prioritize substances for further testing, thereby streamlining research and regulatory processes.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market report:

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the AI Predictive Toxicology Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of AI in predictive toxicology is the increasing demand for more efficient and ethical drug discovery methods. Drug discovery is a complex, iterative process involving the exploration, synthesis, and assessment of chemical compounds aimed at developing therapeutic agents to improve health outcomes. Efficient and ethical practices in this field prioritize advanced technologies and responsible research to accelerate the development of new treatments.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and an increase in age-related conditions are all contributing to the heightened need for improved drug discovery processes. AI enhances these processes by rapidly analyzing large datasets to predict potential toxic effects, which speeds up drug development while maintaining ethical standards. For example, in 2023, the UK government increased its net spending on research and development to £17.4 billion ($22.1 billion), up from £16.1 billion ($20.45 billion) in 2022, reflecting an 8.2% growth. This investment underscores the emphasis on bolstering innovative and ethical drug discovery, further driving the AI predictive toxicology market forward.

Regional Market Insights for AI in Predictive Toxicology

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI in predictive toxicology market, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

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